EU President Calls for Stronger Borders and Support for Spain Amid Migrant Surge

EU Response to Migrant Surge at Spanish Borders

EU President's Letter to Spanish Prime Minister

BRUSSELS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - More must be done to strengthen the European Union's borders at critical points, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in a letter seen by Reuters.

In the letter, dated August 3rd, she also reiterated the EU's support to help Spain tackle illegal immigration while noting that more needed to be done.

Recent Migrant Influx and Its Consequences

The letter came after last week's huge rush of migrants who surged over the Moroccan border to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in north Africa. At least 67 people died as a result.

Proposed Measures for Border Management

"In co-operation with Spain, especially on anything related to Ceuta and Melilla, we could enhance border management early-warning systems and improve our technical and financial support to Morocco," wrote von der Leyen in the letter.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Amina Ismail; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Charlotte Van Campenhout)