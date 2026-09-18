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Volkswagen to recall over 208,700 US vehicles over steering rack bolt defect, NHTSA says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen to recall over 208,700 US vehicles over steering rack bolt defect, NHTSA says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Volkswagen Recalls Over 208,700 Vehicles in US Due to Steering Rack Bolt Defect

Details of the Volkswagen Recall and Safety Concerns

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is recalling 208,724 vehicles in the US due to a faulty steering rack bolt that could break and cause a loss of steering control, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

Summary of Affected Vehicles

Here are some details from NHTSA:

  • Affected vehicles include certain 2018 Tiguan, 2018-2019 Atlas, and 2019-2021 Audi Q3 vehicles.

Nature of the Defect

  • The steering rack bolt in the vehicles might corrode and break, causing a potential loss of steering control, which can increase the risk of a crash, the auto safety regulator warned.
Recall Remedy and Next Steps
  • As part of the recall remedy, dealers will replace the right-side steering rack mounting bolt, free of charge.

(Reporting by Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • The recall stems from NHTSA findings that the steering rack bolt may corrode and break, leading to loss of steering control, which heightens crash risk.
  • Owners of affected models (2018 Tiguan, 2018–19 Atlas, 2019–21 Audi Q3) should schedule a free repair for the right‑side steering rack mounting bolt.
  • This is one among several recent Volkswagen recalls; for example in early 2026 they recalled over 75,000 cars for instrument‑panel display failures and over 261,000 for fuel‑system issues, illustrating ongoing safety oversight. (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Volkswagen vehicles are affected by the recall?
The recall affects certain 2018 Tiguan, 2018-2019 Atlas, and 2019-2021 Audi Q3 vehicles in the US.
What is the defect in the recalled Volkswagen vehicles?
A faulty steering rack bolt may corrode and break, potentially causing a loss of steering control.
What remedy is Volkswagen offering for the recalled vehicles?
Dealers will replace the right-side steering rack mounting bolt free of charge.
Why is this Volkswagen recall considered important?
The defect could lead to a loss of steering control and increase the risk of a crash.
Who announced the recall of Volkswagen vehicles?
The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the recall.

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