Volkswagen Recalls Over 208,700 Vehicles in US Due to Steering Rack Bolt Defect
Details of the Volkswagen Recall and Safety Concerns
Sept 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is recalling 208,724 vehicles in the US due to a faulty steering rack bolt that could break and cause a loss of steering control, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.
Summary of Affected Vehicles
Here are some details from NHTSA:
- Affected vehicles include certain 2018 Tiguan, 2018-2019 Atlas, and 2019-2021 Audi Q3 vehicles.
Nature of the Defect
- The steering rack bolt in the vehicles might corrode and break, causing a potential loss of steering control, which can increase the risk of a crash, the auto safety regulator warned.
Recall Remedy and Next Steps
- As part of the recall remedy, dealers will replace the right-side steering rack mounting bolt, free of charge.
(Reporting by Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)