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Portugal approves $918 million pension bonus, tax cuts package - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Portugal approves $918 million pension bonus, tax cuts package

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Portugal Passes $918 Million Pension Bonus and Tax Cuts to Ease Living Costs

Government Approves Relief Measures Amid Rising Living Costs

By Sergio Goncalves

Overview of the Relief Package

LISBON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Portugal's government has approved a one-off pension supplement for more than two million pensioners and personal income tax cuts, retroactive to January, to help ease living-cost pressures in a package costing €800 million ($918 million).

Prime Minister’s Statement and Opposition Proposals

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro acknowledged households' "legitimate concerns", particularly over rising fuel prices, but rejected broader opposition-backed relief measures, including cutting VAT on essential food items to zero from 6%, saying such measures would put public finances at risk.

Balancing Social Sensitivity and Fiscal Responsibility

"We must balance social sensitivity with budgetary responsibility ... do not expect me or the government to offer illusions today that would come at a heavy price tomorrow," he said in a televised address to the nation late on Thursday.

Details of the Pension Supplement

The pension supplement, costing about €400 million, will be paid in December to more than two million pensioners receiving gross monthly pensions of up to about €1,600. Payments will range from €200 for the lowest pensions to €100 for the highest.

Income Tax Cuts for Middle-Class Households

The government will also cut personal income tax for individuals with annual taxable income of up to €43,090, with the reduction applied retroactively to January and taking effect from November. The measure will cost about €400 million a year.

Progressive Tax System and Target Beneficiaries

Although higher earners will also benefit from lower rates on income below that threshold under Portugal's progressive tax system, Montenegro said the measure was aimed "primarily at middle-class households".

Budget Surplus and Fiscal Outlook

Earlier on Thursday, he said Portugal was on track to post a budget surplus in 2026 for a fourth consecutive year, beating the government's earlier forecast of a balanced budget.

Impact of Public Spending and Economic Pressures

After a 0.7% surplus in 2025, the centre-right minority government had initially forecast a balanced budget this year, citing higher public spending to address the impact of catastrophic storms earlier this year and to offset the inflationary pressure from rising oil prices.

Parliamentary Approval and Next Steps

The measures still require parliamentary approval but are expected to secure cross-party backing.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8713 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Pensioners with monthly pensions up to about €1,600 will receive a December bonus of €200 to €100, costing around €400 million – affecting over 2 million retirees (publicnow.com).
  • Personal income tax reductions for annual taxable incomes up to €43,090 will apply retroactively from January and start in November, costing about €400 million annually and primarily aiding middle‑class households (publicnow.com).
  • While offering relief amid rising living costs, particularly fuel prices, Prime Minister Montenegro emphasized budgetary responsibility and rejected broader measures such as zero VAT on essential food items (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will benefit from Portugal’s €800 million pension bonus?
More than two million Portuguese pensioners with gross monthly pensions up to about €1,600 will receive a one-off supplement.
How much will eligible pensioners receive from the pension bonus?
Pensioners will receive between €200 for the lowest pensions and €100 for the highest.
What changes are being made to personal income tax in Portugal?
Personal income tax will be cut for individuals with annual taxable income up to €43,090, retroactively applied from January.
Are these relief measures permanent or temporary?
The pension bonus is a one-off payment, while the income tax cuts are intended to be ongoing and retroactive from January.
Do these measures require further approval?
Yes, the pension bonus and tax cuts package still require parliamentary approval but are expected to gain cross-party support.

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