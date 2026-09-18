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Nestle responds to Putin's decision to put its Russian business under external administration - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nestle responds to Putin's decision to put its Russian business under external administration

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Nestle Addresses Kremlin's Move to Place Russian Operations Under Administration

Nestle's Response to Russian Government Actions

By John Revill

ZURICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Nestle said on Friday it was weighing all options to protect its rights after the Kremlin's decision to take control of the Swiss food maker's business in Russia.

Company Statement and Immediate Actions

The maker of Nescafe coffee and KitKat chocolates said it took note of the decision, unveiled in a presidential decree on Thursday, and was assessing the situation.

Commitment to Stakeholders

"Nestle is committed to taking all necessary steps to protect its rights and ensure continuity of business operations in the interests of all stakeholders, particularly its employees," the company said in a statement.

Future Course of Action

It declined to comment further on what action it was considering.

Background: Russian Control Over Foreign Assets

Russia has tightened control of foreign-owned assets since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022. A 2023 decree signed by Putin gives Moscow the power to place assets from countries it deems "unfriendly" under temporary administration.

Nestle's Presence in Russia

Nestle has six factories in Russia, making coffee, petcare and infant formula products. With 7,000 employees there, it generated sales of about 2 billion Swiss francs in 2021, the last year it released figures.

Other Companies Affected

Auchan's Russian Assets

French supermarket group Auchan was also subjected to Thursday's order, with its Russian assets transferred to the temporary management of L.E.V. Management.

Request for Administration of Nestle's Assets

Earlier, the Kommersant newspaper said a company known as KS Logistika had asked Putin to place Nestle's assets under temporary administration.

Potential Change of Ownership

Kommersant, quoting a source familiar with the matter, said the request covered five Nestle-owned entities in Russia and could, in theory, result in a change of ownership.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Friederike Heine and Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia’s 2023 decree enables placement of foreign-owned assets under temporary administration via the state property agency (ycetinel.av.tr)
  • Nestlé, with six factories and around 7,000 Russian employees, generated approximately CHF 2 billion in Russian revenue in 2021 (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • Temporary administration has previously been applied to other foreign firms in Russia such as Danone, Carlsberg, Fortum and Unipro under similar measures (ycetinel.av.tr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Kremlin place Nestle's Russian business under external administration?
The Kremlin applied a presidential decree allowing temporary control over assets from 'unfriendly' countries, targeting Nestle's Russian divisions.
How is Nestle responding to the Kremlin's decision?
Nestle is evaluating all options to protect its rights and ensure business continuity for stakeholders and employees in Russia.
Which products does Nestle produce in Russia?
Nestle operates six factories in Russia, making products such as coffee, petcare goods, and infant formula.
What is the scale of Nestle's operations in Russia?
Nestle has about 7,000 employees in Russia and generated sales of around 2 billion Swiss francs in 2021.
What other foreign companies have been impacted by the Kremlin's order?
French supermarket group Auchan was also subjected to the order, with its Russian assets placed under temporary management.

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