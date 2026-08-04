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Vattenfall wins contracts to build two offshore wind farms in Danish waters - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Vattenfall wins contracts to build two offshore wind farms in Danish waters

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Finance Markets Renewables Energy

Vattenfall Secures Major Contracts for Danish Offshore Wind Farms, Supplying 1.8M Homes

Vattenfall Wins Danish Offshore Wind Farm Contracts

OSLO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sweden's Vattenfall has won contracts to build two offshore wind farms in Denmark's North Sea and Kattegat, the Danish Energy Agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Project Details and Capacity

• The wind farms are due to be completed by 2032 and will be able to supply electricity equivalent to the power consumption of at least 1.8 million Danish and European households, the agency added.

North Sea Mid and Hesselo Wind Farms

• The North Sea Mid wind farm will have a capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW) while the capacity at Hesselo will be 0.8 GW, Denmark has said.

Contract Structure and Bidding

• The tenders offered two-sided contracts for difference (CfD), where the state guarantees offshore wind producers a fixed price for their electricity, after a previous subsidy-free round had failed.

Bidding Results

• North Sea Mid received two bids and Vattenfall won with an offer of 504 Danish crowns (67.43 euros) per megawatt hour (MWh).

• Hesselo attracted five bids, and Vattenfall's winning offer come in at 542 crowns/MWh, the agency said.

Statements and Company Background

Vattenfall's Commitment to Offshore Wind

• "Projects like this demonstrate how we are scaling offshore wind while maintaining a strong focus on affordability and long-term value," David Flood, Vattenfall's head of offshore wind, said in a statement.

Existing Operations in Denmark

• Vattenfall already operates five offshore wind farms in Denmark, generating around 6.5 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity annually, enough to power approximately 1.5 million homes, the company said.

Additional Information

(1 euro = 7.4740 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Vattenfall won contracts via two‑sided CfDs offering fixed electricity prices—504 DKK/MWh for North Sea Mid and 542 DKK/MWh for Hesselø—after a prior subsidy‑free round failed (via.ritzau.dk).
  • Both projects must meet minimum capacities (1 GW for North Sea Mid; 800 MW for Hesselø) and be completed by end of 2032, under Denmark’s 2.8 GW offshore wind tender programme (via.ritzau.dk).
  • This expands Vattenfall’s Danish offshore portfolio, which already produces about 6.5 TWh annually—enough for ~1.5 million homes—boosting its role in Northern Europe’s energy transition (group.vattenfall.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What contracts has Vattenfall won in Denmark?
Vattenfall has won contracts to build two offshore wind farms in Denmark's North Sea and Kattegat, expected to be operational by 2032.
What is the total capacity of the new offshore wind farms?
The North Sea Mid wind farm will have a capacity of 1 GW and the Hesselo wind farm 0.8 GW, totaling 1.8 GW.
How many homes will the new wind farms be able to supply?
Once completed, the wind farms are expected to supply electricity to at least 1.8 million Danish and European households.
What is the value of the contracts for difference (CfD) awarded to Vattenfall?
Vattenfall won with offers of 504 Danish crowns per MWh for North Sea Mid and 542 crowns/MWh for Hesselo.
How much electricity does Vattenfall currently generate in Denmark?
Vattenfall operates five offshore wind farms in Denmark, producing about 6.5 terawatt hours annually, powering 1.5 million homes.

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