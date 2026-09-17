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Morning Bid: Fed lifts the hawkish bar for BoE - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Fed lifts the hawkish bar for BoE

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Fed Rate Hike Pressures Bank of England as Global Inflation Persists

Central Bank Actions and Market Reactions

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Stella Qiu

The Fed's Unexpected Move

Turns out the guy Trump hired to cut interest rates just raised them instead. Kevin Warsh delivered the Fed's first hike in more than three years, and did it in lock step with his colleagues – a united front presumably designed to show markets that the bank still has the upper hand on inflation and its independence.

Lack of Forward Guidance

Just as after the Fed's last rate decision, Warsh didn't provide forward guidance, insisting he wouldn't fixate on any single data point. However, markets know well that hikes are like cockroaches - if you see one, there are probably more behind the wall.

Market Expectations for Further Hikes

Futures are pricing in three more hikes even though the dot plot pencilled just one this year. Goldman Sachs wasted no time in calling for a follow up move in October, arguing it was natural to deliver consecutive hikes to support a "timelier" return to the Federal Reserve's 2% inflation target.

Global Central Bank Responses

The Fed's hike cranks up pressure on every other central bank, starting with the Bank of England today. Market watchers expect the BoE to hold steady, but the board is likely to split again so every syllable will be parsed for any hawkish hints that sticky energy prices could force its hand into a November hike.

Bank of Japan and Other Central Banks

The Bank of Japan is all but certain to lift its rate on Friday. And if you look around the world, the market assumes central banks in the U.S., Europe, Britain, Australia and New Zealand will all have to tighten policy again by the end of the year.

Market Impact and Outlook

As Warsh talked, short-term Treasury yields shot up to their highest since mid-2024, lifting the dollar to seven-week highs. Longer-dated bonds actually found relief in the Fed rediscovering its inflation-fighting religion, with the benchmark 10-year yield hovering below the critical 5% level.

Stock Market Response

That offered relief to stocks in Asia, with most share markets catching a bid. European bourses are set for a 0.5% rise at open, while Nasdaq futures lifted 0.6% and S&P futures added 0.5%.

Uncertainty Ahead

How long the calm lasts is anyone's guess. The world is adjusting to an era of recurring supply shock, where inflation is running hotter than central banks would like and interest rates higher than investors had counted on.

Key Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

• The Bank of England interest rate decision

• Final Eurozone CPI figures for August

• U.S. weekly jobless claims

(By Stella Qiu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Kevin Warsh’s Fed raised rates by 25 bps—the first hike since 2023—and hinted at another before year‑end, defying Trump’s calls for cuts (apnews.com).
  • Futures markets now price in multiple additional Fed hikes, with odds of a follow‑up in October rising, according to Goldman Sachs and CME data (apnews.com).
  • The Fed’s hawkish turn elevates pressure on the Bank of England, whose hold‑steady stance today may still come with divisive commentary over sticky energy‑driven inflation (bankofengland.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Federal Reserve raise interest rates?
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to address persistent inflation and demonstrate its commitment to price stability.
How did markets react to the Fed's rate hike?
Short-term Treasury yields surged, the dollar hit seven-week highs, and Asian and European stock markets showed initial gains.
What is expected from the Bank of England after the Fed’s move?
Markets expect the Bank of England to hold rates steady, but analysts will look for hawkish hints amid ongoing inflation pressures.
Which other central banks are expected to tighten policy?
Central banks in the U.S., Europe, Britain, Australia, and New Zealand are all expected to tighten policy by the end of the year.
What key economic events are upcoming?
Key events include the Bank of England interest rate decision, final Eurozone CPI figures, and U.S. weekly jobless claims.

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