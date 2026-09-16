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Soccer-Former Chelsea owners Boehly and Walter sell holdings to Clearlake - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Former Chelsea owners Boehly and Walter sell holdings to Clearlake

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Clearlake Capital Takes Full Control as Boehly & Walter Sell Chelsea Stakes

Clearlake Capital's Acquisition of Chelsea FC

Deal Overview and Financial Details

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Chelsea confirmed on Wednesday that Clearlake Capital Group will be buying out the minority interests of co-owners Todd Boehly and Mark Walter and taking full control of the English Premier League club.

American Boehly will stand down as chairman of the west London club after the widely anticipated deal, which media reports suggest would be worth around £950 million ($1.27 billion).

Key Players in the Transaction

Clearlake, which was co-founded by Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano, has teamed up with a third minority owner, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, to purchase the stakes, which amount to around a quarter of the club.

Clearlake's Strategic Vision

"Clearlake intends to continue building on the strategic course the club is now on and realising the ambition that the ownership group has developed together," Chelsea said in a statement.

"There will be no changes to the day-to-day operations, leadership or strategy at the club."

Background: Previous Ownership and Club Performance

Boehly, Walter, Wyss and Clearlake bought Chelsea in May 2022 from the previous owner, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, in a deal reported by British media to be worth £4.25 billion.

Boehly's Tenure and Reflections

Boehly, who is also the co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, said it had been an honour to serve as club chairman.

"I have valued my partnership with Clearlake and the wider ownership group, and the collective decisions and investment we have made to support the immediate and long-term success of the Club," he said in the statement.

"I am confident that Chelsea is well positioned for continued success under Clearlake's leadership."

Current Club Status

Chelsea are currently sixth in the Premier League after two wins, a draw and a loss to start the new season.

($1 = 0.7476 pounds)

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Clearlake Capital now holds 100% control of Chelsea FC, after acquiring the approximately 25% minority stakes from Todd Boehly and Mark Walter (chelseafc.com).
  • Todd Boehly will step down as chairman, marking the end of his public leadership role at the club (chelseafc.com).
  • The transaction aligns with long-standing buy-out discussions, values the club at around £5 billion including debt, and offers a modest premium over the original investment (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has acquired full ownership of Chelsea FC?
Clearlake Capital Group has acquired full control of Chelsea FC by buying out the minority interests of Todd Boehly and Mark Walter.
How much is the Chelsea ownership deal worth?
The deal is reportedly worth around £950 million ($1.27 billion), according to media reports.
Will there be changes to Chelsea FC's leadership or day-to-day operations?
Chelsea FC stated that there will be no changes to the day-to-day operations, leadership, or strategy at the club after the transaction.
When did Boehly and Walter originally acquire Chelsea FC?
Boehly and Walter, along with others, bought Chelsea FC in May 2022 from Roman Abramovich.
Who is Clearlake Capital's new partner in this deal?
Clearlake has teamed up with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss to purchase the additional stakes in Chelsea FC.

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