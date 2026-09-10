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Volvo Cars to become Lynk & Co's European distributor starting 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volvo Cars to become Lynk & Co's European distributor starting 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Volvo Cars Named Exclusive Distributor of Lynk & Co in Europe Starting 2027

Volvo Cars and Geely Announce Strategic Distribution Agreement

Details of the Distribution Deal

BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars will become the exclusive distributor for Lynk & Co cars in Europe starting January 2027, Lynk & Co brand owner Geely said on Thursday. 

Final Agreement and Responsibilities

• Volvo Cars and Geely Auto Group reached a final agreement about the cooperation on Thursday, the Chinese carmaker said in a statement.

• Volvo Cars, owned by Geely Auto Group's parent Geely Holding, will assume full responsibility for Lynk & Co's local commercial and operational activities.

Context: Chinese Automakers Expand in Europe

• Chinese automakers, including Geely and electric vehicle leader BYD, have been expanding their presence in Europe amid intense competition at home and a global shift towards EVs.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yukun Zhang and Ryan Woo;Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Volvo Cars to be sole importer and distributor of Lynk & Co in Europe from Jan 2027, handling local sales, branding and servicing via its retailer network (volvocars.com)
  • Lynk & Co retains full brand independence and continues to manage global product design, development, certification and operations outside Europe under Geely's control (press.lynkco.com)
  • The partnership builds on a March 30, 2026 MoU aimed at unlocking commercial synergies, expanding market reach and scaling Lynk & Co faster via Volvo’s established infrastructure (volvocars.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Volvo Cars become the distributor for Lynk & Co in Europe?
Volvo Cars will become the exclusive distributor for Lynk & Co in Europe starting January 2027.
Who owns Lynk & Co and Volvo Cars?
Both Lynk & Co and Volvo Cars are owned by Geely Holding.
What responsibilities will Volvo Cars take over for Lynk & Co in Europe?
Volvo Cars will handle Lynk & Co's local commercial and operational activities in Europe.
Why are Chinese automakers expanding into the European market?
Chinese automakers are expanding in Europe due to intense competition in their home market and a global shift towards electric vehicles.
Which other Chinese EV companies are expanding in Europe?
Companies like Geely and BYD are expanding their presence in the European market.

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