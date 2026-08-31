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Volkswagen CFO says four German sites lack economic case for future production - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen CFO says four German sites lack economic case for future production

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Volkswagen CFO Warns of Uncertain Future for Four German Production Sites

Volkswagen Faces Challenges Securing Future of German Plants

Job Security Commitments Amid Production Uncertainty

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will do everything in its power to safeguard jobs at its sites as effectively as possible, but there is no viable follow-up production plan for its four German sites, warned CFO Arno Antlitz in a speech on Monday.

Cost Disparities and Lack of Viable Plans

"Due to significant cost disparities compared to other European plants, we currently see no economically viable follow-up production for four German sites once the current products are phased out in the early 2030s," said Antlitz during a visit to the Hanover plant, ahead of a key board meeting this week.

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(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Four German plants currently have no economically viable follow-up production after their current models phase out in the early 2030s—Emden, Hanover, Zwickau and Neckarsulm are specifically cited. Despite a 20 % reduction in plant factory costs in Germany last year, these sites remain significantly more expensive than counterparts in Eastern and Southern Europe. This challenge is rooted in higher labour, energy and structural costs. Volkswagen group is pursuing aggressive capacity and cost restructuring—cutting overcapacity by about 734,000 units, targeting €4 billion annual savings via labour, structural and production changes, and aiming to reduce workforce by over 35,000 in Germany by 2030.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Volkswagen's CFO say about the future of German production sites?
Volkswagen's CFO warned that four German production sites lack an economically viable follow-up production plan after current products are phased out in the early 2030s.
Why are the four German Volkswagen sites facing an uncertain future?
The sites face uncertainty due to significant cost disparities compared to other European plants, making follow-up production economically unviable.
What is Volkswagen doing to address job security at these German sites?
Volkswagen is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard jobs at these sites as effectively as possible.
When are the current products at the affected Volkswagen sites expected to phase out?
The current products at the four sites are expected to phase out in the early 2030s.

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