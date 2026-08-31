Volkswagen CFO Warns of Uncertain Future for Four German Production Sites
Volkswagen Faces Challenges Securing Future of German Plants
Job Security Commitments Amid Production Uncertainty
BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will do everything in its power to safeguard jobs at its sites as effectively as possible, but there is no viable follow-up production plan for its four German sites, warned CFO Arno Antlitz in a speech on Monday.
Cost Disparities and Lack of Viable Plans
"Due to significant cost disparities compared to other European plants, we currently see no economically viable follow-up production for four German sites once the current products are phased out in the early 2030s," said Antlitz during a visit to the Hanover plant, ahead of a key board meeting this week.
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(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Linda Pasquini)