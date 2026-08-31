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Soitec locks customers into multi-year deals as AI wafer demand surges - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soitec locks customers into multi-year deals as AI wafer demand surges

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Soitec Signs Multi-Year Deals to Meet Soaring AI Wafer Demand in Photonics Market

Soitec's Strategic Moves Amid Surging Demand for AI Photonics Wafers

(Refiles to fix formatting, no changes to text.)

By Nathan Vifflin

Aug 31 (Reuters) - French chip materials maker Soitec is locking customers into multi-year supply agreements with deposits and fixed pricing as demand surges for the wafers used in AI data centre optics, its chief executive told Reuters.

Balancing Value and Pricing

"We are using the current situation to find the right balance between the value we bring and the price we can ask," Laurent Remont said.

Revenue Growth and Market Share

Soitec told investors last month that photonics-SOI revenue would more than double this financial year from slightly above $100 million, without saying whether that was a base case or a ceiling. That implies more than $200 million, which Remont now calls "absolutely a floor."

Demand for silicon photonics has surged as hyperscalers increasingly use optical connections to move data inside AI infrastructure, where copper links are becoming less attractive because of power and performance constraints.

Soitec supplies the substrate underpinning almost all silicon photonics chips. UBS estimates it holds a 95% share of the market. The stock has almost quadrupled this year as demand for AI-related optical networking has accelerated.

Deposits and Contracts

Structure of Capacity Agreements

Around 80% of Soitec's capacity reservation agreements with photonics customers, more than 10 in total, should be signed within a week or two, with the remainder expected within a month, Remont said. The cash deposits have not yet been paid and will arrive in stages as customers ramp production.

The contracts fix a price and require a deposit tied to committed demand. Customers that take the agreed volume get the deposit back; those that fall short forfeit it. Volumes above the agreed level trigger new pricing discussions.

Customer Commitment and Inventory Data

"That's a way for us to have our customer with skin in the game," Remont said.

Customers must also share inventory data, a requirement aimed at preventing companies from over-ordering capacity to keep wafers away from competitors, he added.

Three Levers Before a New Fab

Expansion Strategies

Soitec does not expect to need a new plant until around 2029, Remont said.

The company is pursuing two expansion levers already: shifting output between businesses using shared underutilised facilities and installing additional tools in existing cleanroom space.

"With that we will cover easily this year and next year," he said.

Utilizing Existing Facilities

The cleanroom capacity includes part of a French facility originally built for silicon carbide production, which was written down by 41 million euros ($47.7 million) last year.

Soitec produced photonics-SOI only in France until five months ago. Since then, it has qualified customers at a facility in Singapore.

Potential for Rapid Expansion

A third lever, an unequipped building in Singapore, could add capacity within six to 12 months if required.

"We can increase quickly without building a completely new fab, just equipping a building," Remont said.

Production Location Preferences

He sees no need for a U.S. plant "at this stage."

Customers, he said, are "more desperate to get wafers than being too picky about where the location for production is."

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8590 euros)

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Photonics‑SOI is becoming a major growth engine — full‑year FY27 revenue expected to exceed $200M (double FY26 base of slightly above $100M) (earningscalls.dev).
  • Soitec holds dominant market share (~95%) in silicon photonics substrates, enabling use of deposit‑backed, fixed‑price multi‑year deals to secure capacity (investing.com).
  • The company can meet demand through internal capacity shifts, adding tools to cleanroom spaces, and equipping an idle Singapore building — delaying need for a new fab until ~2029 (earningscalls.dev).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Soitec signing multi-year supply agreements with customers?
Soitec is securing multi-year deals with deposits and fixed pricing to manage surging demand for AI wafers used in data centre optics and to ensure customers commit to volume purchases.
What is driving increasing demand for Soitec's wafers?
Demand is rising due to hyperscalers using optical connections for data movement inside AI infrastructure, where silicon photonics outperform traditional copper links.
How much is Soitec’s photonics-SOI revenue expected to increase?
Soitec expects photonics-SOI revenue to more than double this year, exceeding $200 million, which the CEO now considers a minimum benchmark.
What steps is Soitec taking to expand production capacity?
Soitec is shifting output between businesses, installing tools in existing cleanrooms, and has an unequipped building in Singapore ready for rapid expansion if needed.
Does Soitec plan to build a new plant soon?
No, Soitec does not expect to need a new plant until 2029, relying instead on optimizing and expanding current facilities.

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