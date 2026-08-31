EU Labels ChatGPT, Reddit, and Roblox as 'Very Large Platforms' Under New Rules

European Commission Designates Major Online Platforms Under Digital Services Act

BRUSSELS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday said ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox will need to adhere to the EU regulations for very large online platforms and search engines.

Criteria for 'Very Large' Designation

• The services have declared that they reach at least 45 million monthly users in the EU.

• This qualifies them for the "very large" designation under the bloc's Digital Services Act, the Commission said.

Compliance Timeline and Requirements

Obligations for Designated Platforms

• ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox have four months to comply with additional obligations following their designation.

Risk Assessment and Mitigation

• This includes assessing and mitigating risks of illegal content being disseminated through their platforms.

• They also need to mitigate the negative effects on minors, and on the physical and mental wellbeing of users.

• Very large platforms and search engines also need to limit risks for fundamental rights, electoral processes and public security.

Supervision and Investigative Powers

• The Commission can supervise compliance with the DSA and will get investigative powers to assess functionalities behind the services.

Platform Classification Details

• AI-system ChatGPT qualifies as an online search engine under the DSA.

• Gaming platform Roblox and discussion-based platform Reddit qualify as online platforms, as they enable users to disseminate third-party content to the public.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)