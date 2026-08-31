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ChatGPT, Reddit, Roblox to adhere to EU's "very large platform" rules - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ChatGPT, Reddit, Roblox to adhere to EU's "very large platform" rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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EU Labels ChatGPT, Reddit, and Roblox as 'Very Large Platforms' Under New Rules

European Commission Designates Major Online Platforms Under Digital Services Act

BRUSSELS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday said ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox will need to adhere to the EU regulations for very large online platforms and search engines.

Criteria for 'Very Large' Designation

• The services have declared that they reach at least 45 million monthly users in the EU.

• This qualifies them for the "very large" designation under the bloc's Digital Services Act, the Commission said.

Compliance Timeline and Requirements

Obligations for Designated Platforms

• ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox have four months to comply with additional obligations following their designation.

Risk Assessment and Mitigation

• This includes assessing and mitigating risks of illegal content being disseminated through their platforms.

• They also need to mitigate the negative effects on minors, and on the physical and mental wellbeing of users.

• Very large platforms and search engines also need to limit risks for fundamental rights, electoral processes and public security.

Supervision and Investigative Powers

• The Commission can supervise compliance with the DSA and will get investigative powers to assess functionalities behind the services.

Platform Classification Details

• AI-system ChatGPT qualifies as an online search engine under the DSA.

• Gaming platform Roblox and discussion-based platform Reddit qualify as online platforms, as they enable users to disseminate third-party content to the public.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • ChatGPT is treated as a search engine (VLOSE), while Reddit and Roblox qualify as platforms (VLOPs) under the EU’s DSA framework (pcgamer.com).
  • Each service boasts over 45 million monthly EU users—Reddit ~57.2M, Roblox ~46.6M—meeting the DSA threshold (support.reddithelp.com).
  • Within four months of designation, they must conduct systemic risk assessments, mitigate dangers including illegal content, impacts on minors, mental wellbeing, fundamental rights and public security, and enhance transparency (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do ChatGPT, Reddit, and Roblox need to comply with EU Digital Services Act rules?
They each reach at least 45 million monthly EU users, qualifying them as 'very large platforms' under the Digital Services Act.
What new obligations must these platforms meet under the EU's designation?
They must assess and mitigate risks like illegal content, protect minors' wellbeing, limit threats to fundamental rights, and public security.
How long do ChatGPT, Reddit, and Roblox have to comply with the new EU rules?
The platforms have four months to comply with the obligations following their designation as very large platforms.
How will the EU ensure compliance with the Digital Services Act?
The European Commission can supervise compliance and has investigative powers to assess the platforms' functionalities.
How are ChatGPT, Reddit, and Roblox classified under the Digital Services Act?
ChatGPT is categorized as an online search engine, while Reddit and Roblox are classified as online platforms that disseminate third-party content.

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