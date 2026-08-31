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Factbox-Meloni's big reforms flounder but security bills flourish in Italy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Meloni’s Key Reforms in Italy: Successes and Setbacks from 2022 to 2024

Main Legislative Efforts of Meloni's Government

ROME, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government took office in October 2022 and will become the longest-serving administration in the history of the Italian Republic on September 4.

Here are some of the main legislative efforts undertaken by her coalition, which have achieved varied results.

Judicial Reform

Revamping the Judiciary

One of its flagship initiatives sought to revamp Italy's fiercely independent judiciary. Because this involved a change to the constitution, it went to a referendum, which the government lost decisively in March.

Premiership

Direct Election of the Prime Minister

The government said it would introduce the direct election of the prime minister by voters. Meloni called this the "mother of all reforms", however it has not progressed after initial approval in the Senate in June 2024. Critics said it could trigger political chaos and undermine the role of the president. The reform will not be enacted before the next elections.

Differentiated Autonomy

Regional Powers and Constitutional Challenges

The law grants greater powers to the regions and has been aggressively promoted by the far-right coalition League party. The legislation was approved in 2024, but the Constitutional Court subsequently struck down key parts of it. The legislation is now in limbo, but the League has said the problems will be resolved before the next election.

Immigration

Tightened Rules and Migration Agreements

Detention Centres in Albania

The government tightened asylum and anti-smuggling rules, struck migration agreements with North African states and expanded repatriations. However, its flagship scheme, building two detention centres in Albania, was delayed by legal challenges and is now operating mainly as a repatriation facility for migrants already transferred from Italy, not as the offshore asylum-processing system originally promoted by Meloni.

Security and Law and Order

Legislative Actions on Security

Meloni's government has been particularly active on security, repeatedly responding to high-profile incidents with tougher laws and penalties. Measures have included new offences targeting illegal raves, stricter anti-smuggling rules after a migrant shipwreck, tougher penalties for wildfire arson, youth crime and a sweeping 2025 security decree covering protests, prison riots, squatting and other public-order offences.

Tax and Welfare

Tax Cuts and Welfare Reform

Reduction of Tax Evasion

Meloni has pursued a targeted tax-cutting agenda: reducing income tax bands to three from four and pushing measures to benefit the self-employed. However, Italy's total tax burden has barely changed over the past four years, with some tax cuts counterbalanced by tighter limits on deductions for higher-income taxpayers. The government abolished a "Citizens' Income" welfare scheme, replacing it with more restrictive benefits and stricter work requirements. Figures show it also reduced tax evasion by promoting the use of digital payments.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Meloni’s bid to reform the judiciary was decisively rejected in the March 22–23, 2026 constitutional referendum, with about 54% voting “No,” marking a major political setback (marketscreener.com)
  • Her government’s push for direct election of the prime minister and expanded regional autonomy remain stalled or blocked—the latter blocked by the Constitutional Court despite passage in 2024 (en.wikipedia.org)
  • In contrast, security and law‑and‑order legislation—covering migration, protests, arson, youth crime and public‑order offences—has continued to advance and dominate the legislative agenda (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What were the key reforms attempted by Meloni's government in Italy?
Meloni's government attempted major judicial, premiership, and regional autonomy reforms, and introduced measures in immigration, security, tax, and welfare.
Did the judicial reform in Italy under Meloni succeed?
No, the judicial reform required a constitutional change and was decisively rejected in a referendum in March.
How has Meloni's government approached security legislation?
The government enacted several tough security bills, including new offences and penalties for illegal raves, smuggling, arson, and public order offences.
What changes were made to Italy's tax and welfare policies?
Income tax bands were reduced, the 'Citizens' Income' was abolished, and stricter welfare and work requirements were introduced, with modest overall change in tax burden.

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