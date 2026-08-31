Swiss Bankers Expect SNB to Hold Interest Rates at 0% Into 2027, Survey Finds

Survey Results and Market Expectations

Swiss Bankers' Interest Rate Outlook

ZURICH, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Swiss bankers expect the Swiss National Bank to keep its key interest rate on hold at 0% this year and into 2027, according to a survey by the Swiss Bankers Association.

Expectations for 2026 and 2027

All the bankers surveyed expect the SNB to keep its rate at 0% for the rest of 2026, with 60% expecting the policy to remain in place next year.

Potential Rate Hikes in the Future

Some 40% expect the SNB to start hiking rates next year, with most of these forecasting an interest rate of 0.25%, while one respondent said they expected the central bank to increase its policy rate to 0.5%.

Upcoming Monetary Policy Update

September Policy Meeting

The SNB is due to give its next monetary policy update on September 24, with markets pricing in a 97% chance of no change. Markets expect the first change to come in June with a 25 basis point rise to 0.25%.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)