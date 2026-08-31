Volvo Cars to Shut Stockholm Office and Move Jobs to Gothenburg Headquarters

Volvo Cars Announces Office Closure and Job Relocation

Stockholm Office Closure Details

HELSINKI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Sweden's Volvo Cars said on Monday it will close its Stockholm office, where 450 people currently work, relocating responsibilities to its Gothenburg headquarters as part of an effort to cut costs and boost efficiency.

Background on Job Cuts

The carmaker, majority owned by China's Geely, last year said it plans to cut 3,000 mostly white collar jobs as it grapples with a challenging automotive market marked by weaker demand and trade uncertainty.

Reasons for Consolidation

Volvo Cars on Monday said concentrating resources across fewer Swedish sites would help reduce complexity, speed up cross functional collaboration and improve competitiveness.

Impact on Employees and Timeline

Stockholm Office Specializations

The Stockholm office, established to build expertise in areas such as software development, artificial intelligence and digital customer experience, will close on March 1, 2027.

Uncertainty Around Job Losses

It was not immediately clear how many jobs would be cut as a result of the move.

Company Statement on Transition

"Volvo Cars will manage the process in close dialogue with employees and employee representatives," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)