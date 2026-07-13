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Volkswagen CEO threatens 50,000 more job cuts in memo to staff - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen CEO threatens 50,000 more job cuts in memo to staff

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Volkswagen CEO says 50,000 more job cuts may be needed to close competitive gap

By Rachel More

Volkswagen Faces Major Restructuring Amid Competitive Pressures

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - Volkswagen may need to cut about 50,000 more jobs to match the competitiveness of rivals, its CEO told staff in an internal memo, effectively confirming for the first time that the automaker is looking to reduce up to 100,000 positions.

Challenges Impacting Volkswagen's Profitability

Oliver Blume is battling to streamline Europe's biggest carmaker, whose profits have slumped as its faces billions of euros in tariff costs, stiff competition in China and pressure on its German manufacturing network to become more efficient.

Current and Potential Job Cuts

After already agreeing 50,000 job cuts across the group, including its Porsche and Audi subsidiaries, the company must work on reducing costs further, having calculated a cost disadvantage versus comparable companies of 20%, Blume said in the memo seen by Reuters.

This means a "theoretical deduction" of another 50,000 jobs worldwide, the memo said.

Assessment and Feasibility of Adjustments

"We are currently assessing across all brands, companies and regions how many adjustments are actually necessary and feasible," Blume said in the document.

Response from Labour Representatives and Workers

The company had previously declined to comment on reports it was considering up to 100,000 job losses.

The memo follows angry calls from workers for management to explain its restructuring plans, which Blume presented to the company's supervisory board on Thursday.

Supervisory Board and Factory Closures

Sources familiar with the matter said labour representatives on the committee blocked the proposals, which were said to include job cuts and the possible closure of four factories.

Future of Underutilised Plants

"As of today, we still cannot confirm competitive use cases for the plants of Emden, Hanover, Zwickau and Neckarsulm in the 2030s," Blume said in the memo.

Alternative Solutions to Plant Closures

He said he preferred "intelligent solutions" to closures, having previously pointed to the defence industry or the production of Chinese Volkswagen models in Europe as options for underutilised factories.

(Reporting by Rachel More. Editing by Matthias Williams and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The 50,000 job figure is part of a broader overhaul—including up to 100,000 possible cuts and the closure of four German factories—aimed at reducing overcapacity and boosting efficiency. (apnews.com)
  • Pressure from Chinese competitors, U.S. tariffs, and high German labor costs are driving the urgency for change. VW previously agreed to cut 28,000 jobs by 2030 and plans to reduce workforce by 19,000 by end‑2026. (investing.com)
  • Blume faces a critical showdown as he seeks approval from the supervisory board and labor representatives for this massive restructuring, marking the most significant overhaul in VW’s history. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Volkswagen considering 50,000 more job cuts?
Volkswagen is considering these cuts to align its cost competitiveness with that of other companies in the industry.
Who communicated the potential job cuts to Volkswagen staff?
CEO Oliver Blume informed staff about potential job cuts through an internal memo.
How was the information about Volkswagen's possible layoffs obtained?
The information was obtained from an internal memo seen by Reuters.
What is the main reason for Volkswagen's cost-cutting measures?
The main reason is to bring Volkswagen in line with the cost competitiveness of other car manufacturers.

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