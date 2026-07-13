Russia Attacks Ukraine's Chornomorsk Port, Causing Major Operational Damage

Overview of the Chornomorsk Port Attack

Details of the Russian Strike

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that it had struck infrastructure used for the Ukrainian armed forces' military cargo, causing damage at Ukraine's port of Chornomorsk, close to Odesa.

Targeted Infrastructure and Assets

In its statement, the ministry said targets had included port infrastructure used for unloading military cargo, fuel storage tanks and an ammunition warehouse.

Additional Strikes on Vessels

It also said that its forces had struck two ferries and a container ship.

Impact on Ukrainian Operations

Ukrainian agricultural group Kernel Holding said on Monday it had suspended its operations at Chornomorsk after its assets there suffered significant damage during Russian missile and drone attacks on the nights of July 10 to 12.

Ukrainian Response

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.

Broader Context of the Conflict

Moscow has threatened to escalate its more than four-year-long war with Ukraine, as Kyiv has targeted Russian oil refineries and tankers in recent weeks, causing acute fuel shortages inside Russia.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Gleb Bryanski and Gareth Jones)