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Finance

Russia says it struck Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, causing damage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Russia Attacks Ukraine's Chornomorsk Port, Causing Major Operational Damage

Overview of the Chornomorsk Port Attack

Details of the Russian Strike

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that it had struck infrastructure used for the Ukrainian armed forces' military cargo, causing damage at Ukraine's port of Chornomorsk, close to Odesa.

Targeted Infrastructure and Assets

In its statement, the ministry said targets had included port infrastructure used for unloading military cargo, fuel storage tanks and an ammunition warehouse.

Additional Strikes on Vessels

It also said that its forces had struck two ferries and a container ship.

Impact on Ukrainian Operations

Ukrainian agricultural group Kernel Holding said on Monday it had suspended its operations at Chornomorsk after its assets there suffered significant damage during Russian missile and drone attacks on the nights of July 10 to 12.

Ukrainian Response

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.

Broader Context of the Conflict

Moscow has threatened to escalate its more than four-year-long war with Ukraine, as Kyiv has targeted Russian oil refineries and tankers in recent weeks, causing acute fuel shortages inside Russia.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Gleb Bryanski and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia claims to have hit military cargo infrastructure, fuel storage, ammunition, two ferries and a container ship at Chornomorsk port
  • Kernel Holding suspended operations at Chornomorsk after damage from July 10–12 attacks
  • Russian escalation follows Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil infrastructure, triggering domestic fuel shortages and rationing

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russia target in Chornomorsk port?
Russia struck infrastructure used for military cargo, including fuel storage tanks, an ammunition warehouse, two ferries, and a container ship.
Which company's operations were affected by the attack?
Kernel Holding suspended its operations at Chornomorsk after its assets were damaged by attacks.
What damage was reported from the strikes?
Significant damage was reported to military cargo facilities, fuel storage, an ammunition warehouse, ferries, and a container ship.
How has Russia responded to Ukrainian attacks on its oil refineries?
Russia has threatened to escalate the war as Ukraine has targeted Russian oil refineries and tankers, leading to acute fuel shortages inside Russia.
Was there any immediate response from Ukrainian authorities about the attack?
There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities regarding the incident.

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