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Stellantis vehicle shipments rise 10% in the second quarter led by North America - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stellantis vehicle shipments rise 10% in the second quarter led by North America

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Stellantis Sees 10% Jump in Q2 Shipments, Led by North American Market

Stellantis Q2 Shipments Overview

MILAN, July 13 (Reuters) - Stellantis said on Monday preliminary second-quarter vehicle shipments rose 10% from a year earlier to nearly 1.6 million units, driven by strong growth in North America, its most important market.

North American Market Performance

In North America, Stellantis vehicle shipments rose 38% in the second quarter to 445,000 units, supported by new or refreshed models, including the Ram 1500 8-cylinder light-duty truck and its high-performance, off-road TRX SRT version, and refreshed Jeep's Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee and Chrysler Pacifica.

Factors Driving Growth in North America

The result in North America also reflects preparations for the planned summer production shutdown, the automaker said in a statement.

Enlarged Europe Region

In its Enlarged Europe region, the group's other most relevant market, shipments rose 5% to 762,000 units, "supported by higher industry volumes". The figure includes some 33,000 vehicles of Chinese partner Leapmotor, which Stellantis distributes and sells in the region.

Popular Models in Europe

Demand in Europe was particularly strong for budget models, such as the Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross, Opel Frontera and Fiat Panda, Stellantis said.

Other Regional Performance

Middle East and Africa

Growth in North America and Europe was partially offset by lower volumes in the Middle East and Africa region, "largely due to the regional conflict", and in South America, weighed by a weaker performance of the Argentine market.

South America

Growth in North America and Europe was partially offset by lower volumes in the Middle East and Africa region, "largely due to the regional conflict", and in South America, weighed by a weaker performance of the Argentine market.

Upcoming Financial Reporting

Q2 Results Announcement

Stellantis will report full second-quarter results on July 30.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8772 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • North American shipments jumped 38% in Q2 to ~445,000 units, fueled by new and refreshed models such as Ram 1500 V8, TRX SRT, refreshed Jeep Grand Wagoneer/Grand Cherokee, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Cherokee and Dodge Charger SIXPACK — and preparations for a summer production shutdown. (cite: turn0search0)
  • Enlarged Europe shipments rose 5% to ~762,000 units, driven by strong demand for Smart‑Car platform models like Citroën C3/Aircross, Opel Frontera and Fiat Grande Panda, plus the new Jeep Compass and Leapmotor‑branded EVs (33,000 units). (cite: turn0search0)
  • Shipments in Middle East & Africa and South America fell ~3% YoY—impacted by regional conflict and weakness in Argentina—while Asia Pacific stayed flat at ~16,000 units. (cite: turn0search0)
  • This marks a clear rebound from Q2 2025, when shipments declined 6% YoY, including a 25% drop in North America. (cite: turn0search1)

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Stellantis vehicle shipments grow in Q2?
Stellantis vehicle shipments rose 10% in the second quarter compared to the previous year, reaching nearly 1.6 million units.
Which market led the growth in Stellantis shipments?
North America led the growth, with Stellantis vehicle shipments rising 38% in the region during the second quarter.
Which vehicle models supported Stellantis' growth in North America?
Growth in North America was supported by new or refreshed models such as the Ram 1500, TRX SRT, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Grand Cherokee, and Chrysler Pacifica.
How did Stellantis perform in Europe during Q2?
In Enlarged Europe, Stellantis shipments increased 5% to 762,000 units, boosted by higher industry volumes and strong demand for budget models like the Citroen C3.
What factors negatively impacted Stellantis shipments in other regions?
Shipments in the Middle East, Africa, and South America were impacted by regional conflict and weaker performance in the Argentine market.

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