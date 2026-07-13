GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU to propose limit on kids' social media access, von der Leyen says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU to propose limit on kids' social media access, von der Leyen says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

EU Plans New Limits on Children's Social Media Access, von der Leyen Announces

European Commission's Proposal to Restrict Children's Social Media Use

Announcement of Upcoming Proposal

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission will present a proposal to limit children's access to social media platforms after the summer, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

Von der Leyen's Statement on Children's Well-being

Importance of Real-World Experiences

"Our children need time in the real world. Time to play, time to build friendships, time to make mistakes. Time to shape their own identity, their own personality, before an algorithm shapes them instead," von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels.

Focus on Protecting Children from Algorithms

"This is not about whether children can access social media. It is about whether and when social media can access our children."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU will present a proposal post‑summer 2026 to restrict when and how social media platforms can access children, aiming to protect their identity formation against algorithmic influence.
  • A Special Panel on child safety online has delivered recommendations on EU‑wide age thresholds and protections, contributing to the upcoming proposal’s policy foundation.
  • Surveys show strong support among children for age verification and limits on addictive platform features, signaling public backing for the planned Digital Fairness Act initiative.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who announced the proposal to limit children's social media access in the EU?
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the proposal.
When will the European Commission present the social media access proposal?
The proposal is expected to be presented after the summer.
What is the main goal of the EU's proposed social media access limits for children?
The main goal is to give children time for real-world experiences before algorithms shape their development.
Is the EU proposal about banning children from social media?
No, it is about controlling when and how social media platforms can interact with children.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for German state of Lower Saxony considers stake in VW's Osnabrueck plant, Capital reports

German state of Lower Saxony considers stake in VW's Osnabrueck plant, Capital reports

Image for France set to summon Russian ambassador to Paris over alleged cyberattack campaign

France set to summon Russian ambassador to Paris over alleged cyberattack campaign

Image for Russia says it struck Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, causing damage

Russia says it struck Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, causing damage

Image for Jingye Steel demands full compensation for British Steel takeover

Jingye Steel demands full compensation for British Steel takeover

Image for Stellantis vehicle shipments rise 10% in the second quarter led by North America

Stellantis vehicle shipments rise 10% in the second quarter led by North America

Image for Europe's Helsing raises $1.8 billion, valuing defence group at $18 billion

Europe's Helsing raises $1.8 billion, valuing defence group at $18 billion

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for How Alternative Lending Platforms Are Reshaping Working Capital for Modern SMEs
How Alternative Lending Platforms Are Reshaping Working Capital for Modern SMEs
Image for Hungary parliament set to oust president in Magyar's power shake-up
Hungary parliament set to oust president in Magyar's power shake-up
Image for No EU agreement yet on 21st Russian sanctions package, Kallas says
No EU agreement yet on 21st Russian sanctions package, Kallas says
Image for British recruiter PageGroup beats market view for quarterly gross profit
British recruiter PageGroup beats market view for quarterly gross profit
Image for Kongsberg orders jump in second quarter led by Joint Strike Missile
Kongsberg orders jump in second quarter led by Joint Strike Missile
Image for Analysis-Less than a month's supply: Europe's jet fuel stocks are wafer thin as Iran tensions flare
Analysis-Less than a month's supply: Europe's jet fuel stocks are wafer thin as Iran tensions flare
Image for Morning Bid: Oil swept along on troubled waters
Morning Bid: Oil swept along on troubled waters
Image for Mastercard examines sale of UK payments subsidiary Vocalink, FT reports 
Mastercard examines sale of UK payments subsidiary Vocalink, FT reports 
Image for Allies to muster more air defence aid for Ukraine as battlefield momentum shifts
Allies to muster more air defence aid for Ukraine as battlefield momentum shifts
Image for SK Hynix shares fall as much as 4.4% in Seoul after strong Nasdaq debut
SK Hynix shares fall as much as 4.4% in Seoul after strong Nasdaq debut
Image for Dollar jumps on renewed Middle East attacks, Hormuz closure
Dollar jumps on renewed Middle East attacks, Hormuz closure
Image for Shares slip in Asia as oil jumps on Gulf attacks
Shares slip in Asia as oil jumps on Gulf attacks
View All Finance Posts