UK Imposes Sanctions on Russian Cyber Networks Citing Threats Across Europe
Britain Targets Russian Cyber Networks with New Sanctions
Overview of the Sanctions Announcement
LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday announced a new package of sanctions targeting Russian cyber networks, which it blamed for trying to sow chaos and division across Europe.
Details of the Sanctioned Individuals and Entities
"Today’s action targets 24 individuals and entities behind the destructive cyber and hybrid operations including cybercriminals involved in proxy networks linked to the Russian Intelligence Services," the government said in a statement on Monday.
GRU Senior Leadership Figures Sanctioned
"This includes sanctioning GRU senior leadership figures Vyacheslav Stafeyev, Ivan Senin and Ivan Kasyanenko for their role in directing GRU cyber and hybrid threat operations."
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by William James; editing by Sarah Young)