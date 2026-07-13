Lower Saxony Considers Stake in Volkswagen's Osnabrueck Plant Amid Transition

State Investment and Transition Plans for Volkswagen's Osnabrueck Plant

Lower Saxony's Potential Stake in the Plant

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - The German state of Lower Saxony is considering taking a stake in Volkswagen's Osnabrueck plant, business magazine Capital reported on Monday, citing sources within the state government.

Support for Transition from Automotive to Defence Production

State's Role in Supporting the Transition

The state is ready to support the plant's transition from automotive to defence production by taking a stake - an arrangement that is being viewed as a potential model for other VW plants whose future is under discussion, Capital reported.

Discussions with Defence Companies

Talks with Israel's Rafael

Volkswagen has been in talks with defence companies, including Israel's Rafael, over future prospects for Osnabrueck, where production is currently scheduled to end next year.

Official Responses and Comments

A Volkswagen spokesperson would not comment on the report. The state government's economy ministry was not immediately available for comment.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)