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Vivendi hit with additional EU antitrust charges over Lagardere deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Vivendi hit with additional EU antitrust charges over Lagardere deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Vivendi Receives Additional EU Antitrust Charges Over Lagardere Deal Breach

EU Strengthens Case Against Vivendi Over Lagardere Acquisition

By Foo Yun Chee

Background of the Antitrust Charges

BRUSSELS, July 3 (Reuters) - Vivendi was hit with additional EU antitrust charges on Friday related to its 2023 acquisition of publisher Lagardere as regulators strengthened their case that could lead to a hefty fine for the French media conglomerate.

The European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, had in July last year charged Vivendi with breaching merger rules for acquiring Lagardere before first securing its approval.

Supplementary Statement of Objections

The regulator has subsequently sent a supplementary statement of objections.

"The SSO follows an earlier Statement of Objections from July 2025 and provides new significant evidence, and related explanations," a Commission spokesperson said in an email.

Scope and Implications of the Infringement

The scope of the infringement is largely the same as set out in the 2025 charges.

Vivendi can seek a closed-door hearing to defend itself before the Commission decides on the case. It risks a fine of as much as 10% of its global annual revenue if found guilty of breaking EU rules.

EU's Approach to Antitrust Violations

The EU antitrust watchdog takes a tough line against gun-jumping and other procedural violations and has in recent years handed out stiff fines.

The Lagardere deal was approved by the Commission prior to the charges of gun-jumping.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The European Commission issued a supplementary Statement of Objections today, reinforcing its July 2025 gun‑jumping allegations against Vivendi over its Lagardère acquisition. (mlex.com)
  • Vivendi faces potential fines up to 10% of global turnover if found guilty, a standard maximum under EU merger rules for standstill breaches. (legalclarity.org)
  • The EU General Court recently upheld the Commission’s right to access communications—even on personal devices and messaging apps—in post‑clearance investigations, signaling strengthened enforcement tools. (cliffordchance.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Vivendi hit with additional EU antitrust charges?
Vivendi faced new EU antitrust charges for acquiring Lagardere in 2023 before securing regulatory approval, violating merger rules.
What is the potential fine Vivendi faces if found guilty?
Vivendi could be fined up to 10% of its global annual revenue if found guilty of breaching EU merger rules.
What was the EU Commission's main concern with the Vivendi-Lagardere deal?
The Commission is concerned about gun-jumping—completing the acquisition before receiving required regulatory approval.
Can Vivendi defend itself against the antitrust charges?
Yes, Vivendi can seek a closed-door hearing to present its defense before the Commission makes a final decision.
Was the Lagardere deal ever approved by the EU Commission?
Yes, the European Commission approved the Lagardere deal before charging Vivendi with gun-jumping violations.

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