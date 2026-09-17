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Nebius hikes AI cloud prices again as demand for computing power soars - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nebius hikes AI cloud prices again as demand for computing power soars

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Nebius Increases AI Cloud Pricing for Nvidia Chips, CPUs, and Memory as Demand Soars

Nebius Announces Second Price Hike Amid Surging AI Demand

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Cloud provider Nebius said on Thursday it will raise pay-as-you-go prices for leasing selected Nvidia chips from October 1, marking the company's second price hike in three months.

Demand for computing capacity to train and run AI models is surging; rival CoreWeave said earlier in the day that it is signing contracts at higher prices.

Details of the Price Increases

Here are some details:

Increases for Nvidia GPUs

• Rates for selected Nvidia graphics processing units will rise between 17% and 21%.

CPU and Memory Pricing Adjustments

• On-demand rates for some central processing units, made by AMD and Intel, and memory offerings have also been hiked.

CPU-Only and Memory Instance Hikes

• Prices of some CPU-only instances will rise by 25% and those of memory offerings by about 41%, the company said.

Discounts for Large-Scale Reservations

• The Amsterdam-based neocloud firm said that customers reserving large-scale clusters for multiple months can receive commitment discounts.

Market Context and Company Growth

• Nebius' price increases follow a quarter of rapid growth in its AI cloud business, as the company signed four customer contracts averaging more than $1 billion each.

• Neocloud firms like Nebius rent out high-powered chips and data center infrastructure needed for AI models.

(Reporting by Anand Gopal and Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • This marks Nebius’s second price hike in three months, reflecting mounting pressure on AI compute capacity and supplier pricing power (boursorama.com).
  • Nebius’s AI cloud revenue soared 514% year‑over‑year in Q2 to roughly $575 million, boosted by four new contracts averaging over $1 billion each (sec.gov).
  • Rival CoreWeave also cites strong demand, signing contracts at higher prices and benefiting from effective sell‑out of near‑term capacity (inc.com).
  • Broader supply constraints—especially in GPU and memory components—are pushing up upstream costs, with Nvidia raising server‑component prices by over 15% in 2026 (coindesk.cc).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Nebius increasing AI cloud prices again?
Nebius is raising prices due to surging demand for computing power to train and run AI models, resulting in higher leasing rates for Nvidia chips, CPUs, and memory.
How much are Nebius' AI cloud rates increasing?
Rates for selected Nvidia GPUs will rise by 17-21%, CPU-only instances by 25%, and memory offerings by about 41% starting October 1.
Are there any discounts available for Nebius AI cloud customers?
Customers reserving large-scale clusters for multiple months can receive commitment discounts from Nebius.
What other companies are raising AI cloud prices?
Rival cloud provider CoreWeave has also signed contracts at higher prices due to increased demand for AI computing resources.
What is driving the surge in AI cloud pricing?
Rapid growth in demand for high-powered chips and infrastructure needed for AI model training and deployment is driving price increases across the industry.

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