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UK silence over demand for Apple data access is farcical, lawyer says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK silence over demand for Apple data access is farcical, lawyer says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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UK Tribunal Debates Secrecy Around Government's Apple Data Access Demands

By Michael Holden

Legal and Security Implications of Government Access to Apple Data

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The British government's refusal to confirm whether it has issued an order to bypass encryption to access customer data held by Apple has become farcical, a lawyer for civil rights groups told a London tribunal on Thursday.

Background: Technical Capability Notices and Encryption

In January last year, Britain issued an order, known as a technical capability notice, for what is known as a back door to allow it access to encrypted cloud backups of data of U.S. and British citizens.

That demand was dropped following months of ​negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, but in July Britain issued a second notice that applied just to Apple's UK customers.

Secrecy and the NCND Policy

The issue has been clouded in secrecy as the British government says it cannot comment on the existence of individual TCNs because it operates a policy of neither confirm nor deny on security matters.

Legal Challenges and Public Debate

Apple and Campaign Groups Respond

APPLE AND CAMPAIGN GROUPS HAVE BOTH TAKEN ACTION

Apple has launched a challenge at a specialist court, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, but has been unable to give public details on why because of legal restrictions.

Campaign groups have also taken action over the order, which they say would violate human rights and weaken security, even though the government refuses to confirm the TCN exists.

The Tribunal Hearing

At Thursday's hearing at the IPT, Ben Jaffey, the lawyer for campaign groups, Privacy International and Liberty, said the government's position had "become farcical".

"The horse has long bolted," he noted, meaning it was already public knowledge.

U.S. politicians and officials had publicly referred to the original notice while unnamed UK government sources had also confirmed it to the press, he said. 

Both he and Apple's lawyer said that the UK government's NCND policy was an affront to open justice and prevented meaningful public discussion of the issue.     

Government's National Security Argument

The British government's lawyer Neil Sheldon said the issue went beyond the arguments in the Apple case.

Any move away from the policy posed a national security risk and "would provide material assistance to hostile actors" who would be able to build a picture of which operators were subject to TCNs, he said.

The IPT will give a ruling on the NCND issue at a later date while a full hearing on the case itself is unlikely until next year.   

Apple's Position on Encryption and Security

Apple, which itself has no access to the encrypted data of those who make use of its Advanced Data Protection feature on their devices, including iPhones and Mac computers, has said that if it creates an entry point for one government, that could be exploited by hackers or hostile states, weakening security for all.

Following Britain's demands, Apple withdrew its Advanced Data Protection feature for UK users in February last year, saying it would never build a back door.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • In early 2025, the UK reportedly issued a TCN to Apple to bypass encryption on iCloud backups; following backlash and negotiations, the first notice was dropped but a second, UK‑specific notice was issued in mid‑2025.
  • Apple withdrew its Advanced Data Protection feature for UK users in February 2025 and launched legal challenges at the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, joined by campaign groups citing privacy and security risks.
  • U.S. lawmakers demanded a briefing from the UK in February 2026, highlighting international concern; meanwhile, the Home Office continues a policy of neither confirming nor denying TCNs, citing national security.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the technical capability notice related to Apple in the UK?
The technical capability notice is a government order demanding Apple allow access to encrypted data of UK customers.
Why did Apple withdraw Advanced Data Protection in the UK?
Apple withdrew the feature due to UK demands for data access, stating they would never create a back door.
What is the UK government's NCND policy?
The 'neither confirm nor deny' (NCND) policy is the government's stance of not confirming the existence of specific security orders.
What are campaign groups' concerns about the UK order to Apple?
Groups argue that such orders would violate human rights and weaken digital security.
What is the outcome of the current tribunal regarding Apple and the UK government?
The tribunal will rule later on the NCND issue, with a full hearing not expected until next year.

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