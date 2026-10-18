GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Fourth sanctioned LNG tanker, Christophe De Margerie, at Russia's Arctic LNG 2 plant - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image showcases the Christophe De Margerie tanker docking at Russia's Arctic LNG 2, highlighting ongoing LNG export challenges amidst U.S. sanctions.
Finance

Vietnam signs free-trade pact with European countries including Norway, Switzerland

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 18, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Vietnam Finalizes Free Trade Agreement with Norway, Switzerland and EFTA

Overview and Key Details of the Free Trade Agreement

Agreement Signing and Participants

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein have signed a free-trade agreement with Vietnam, the governments of Norway and Vietnam announced on Sunday.

• Vietnam's trade ministry said it signed the deal in Hanoi with the European Free Trade Association members.

Tariff Reductions and Economic Impact

Immediate and Long-Term Tariff Benefits

• Around half of Norway's exports to Vietnam will be tariff-free when the agreement enters into force, with more than 98% to be tariff-free within seven years, the Norwegian government said in a statement.

Background and Negotiation Timeline

• Long-stalled free-trade talks were relaunched last year amid global tensions over US tariffs. Negotiations concluded in July.

Trade Composition and Bilateral Exchange

Vietnam's Exports to EFTA

• Vietnam's trade ministry said the Southeast Asian country mainly exports seafood, footwear, textiles, machinery and equipment, electronics and components to the EFTA market and imports industrial machinery and equipment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and raw materials for production.

Bilateral Trade Volume

Annual Trade Figures

• Bilateral trade between Vietnam and EFTA member countries has averaged $2 billion annually, the ministry said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru and Mikhail Flores in Manila; Editing by William Mallard)

Key Takeaways

  • Approximately 50% of Norway’s exports to Vietnam will become tariff‑free upon signing, rising to over 98% within seven years, with salmon immediately tariff‑free and mackerel phased out over three years. (regjeringen.no)
  • The agreement concluded negotiations in July after being relaunched in September 2025, and covers goods, services, investment, intellectual property, sustainable development and more. (efta.int)
  • Bilateral trade between Vietnam and EFTA averaged about €4.8 billion in 2025, with Vietnam running a surplus of €2.5 billion, and key exports include electronics, fish, footwear, textiles, machinery and pharmaceuticals. (efta.int)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries signed the free trade agreement with Vietnam?
Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, and Liechtenstein signed a free trade agreement with Vietnam.
What products does Vietnam mainly export to EFTA countries?
Vietnam exports seafood, footwear, textiles, machinery, equipment, electronics, and components to EFTA countries.
When will the majority of Norway's exports to Vietnam become tariff-free?
More than 98% of Norway's exports to Vietnam will be tariff-free within seven years of the agreement's enforcement.
What is the annual value of bilateral trade between Vietnam and EFTA member countries?
Bilateral trade between Vietnam and EFTA member countries averages $2 billion annually.
What goods does Vietnam import from EFTA members?
Vietnam mainly imports industrial machinery, equipment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and raw materials from EFTA members.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Rubio says Trump to take up to 60 days to weigh Russia sanctions

Rubio says Trump to take up to 60 days to weigh Russia sanctions

Image for ECB's Lagarde says bond selloff will slow inflation

ECB's Lagarde says bond selloff will slow inflation

Image for German minister seeks debt-brake exemption to sustain Ukraine aid

German minister seeks debt-brake exemption to sustain Ukraine aid

Image for Zelenskiy criticizes Trump's waiver of sanctions on Russia as 'wrong'

Zelenskiy criticizes Trump's waiver of sanctions on Russia as 'wrong'

Image for Anthropic offers Blackstone double-digit yield in chip-financing deal, FT reports

Anthropic offers Blackstone double-digit yield in chip-financing deal, FT reports

Image for UK finance minister says Heathrow expansion would boost growth

UK finance minister says Heathrow expansion would boost growth

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Avenue Capital emerges as frontrunner for stake in Serie A media rights venture, sources say
Avenue Capital emerges as frontrunner for stake in Serie A media rights venture, sources say
Image for EU to propose import curbs on other Chinese sectors, says EU chief
EU to propose import curbs on other Chinese sectors, says EU chief
Image for Swiss finance minister warns steep European debt could trigger euro crisis
Swiss finance minister warns steep European debt could trigger euro crisis
Image for Thames Water wins majority support among key Class B creditors for recapitalisation
Thames Water wins majority support among key Class B creditors for recapitalisation
Image for Italy clinches deal with EU over measures to limit impact of gas prices on electricity costs
Italy clinches deal with EU over measures to limit impact of gas prices on electricity costs
Image for Germany's Merz says EU budget proposal must be cut further
Germany's Merz says EU budget proposal must be cut further
Image for France opens probe into creator platform Mym over suspected rule breaches
France opens probe into creator platform Mym over suspected rule breaches
Image for Putin envoy says Russia and US are discussing joint deals including on data centres
Putin envoy says Russia and US are discussing joint deals including on data centres
Image for Tesla receives approval for self-driving tech in Slovakia
Tesla receives approval for self-driving tech in Slovakia
Image for Supertanker rates fall from record highs
Supertanker rates fall from record highs
Image for France's Macron warns EU leaders they need budget deal before year-end, say diplomats
France's Macron warns EU leaders they need budget deal before year-end, say diplomats
Image for AkzoNobel, Axalta offer remedies in bid for EU approval for $25 billion deal
AkzoNobel, Axalta offer remedies in bid for EU approval for $25 billion deal
View All Finance Posts