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Rubio says Trump to take up to 60 days to weigh Russia sanctions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rubio says Trump to take up to 60 days to weigh Russia sanctions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 18, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 18, 2026

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Trump to Take Up to 60 Days to Decide on Russia Sanctions Waiver

US Sanctions Waiver and Its Implications

By Nandita Bose and Gram Slattery

Initial Announcement and Review Period

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The day after waiving sanctions and tariffs related to Russian exports, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he has yet to announce a final decision on the matter as Secretary of State Marco Rubio said officials want more time to evaluate the situation.   

Rubio said on Saturday that the president will use up to 60 days to assess the economic impact of Russia-related sanctions and tariffs that he waived a day earlier.

"A lot of you don't know what my decision is yet, but we'll figure it out, and you'll figure it out," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Political Context and Timing

The waiver comes just weeks before November's midterm elections, with Trump under pressure over high energy prices as war with Iran disrupts global oil supplies.

Details of the Executive Order

Trump signed an executive order on Friday waiving key sanctions and tariffs under the law known as the Graham Act, which he signed last month at the urging of lawmakers who want to pressure Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

The measures, including tariffs on Russian goods and penalties on countries buying Russian oil and gas, were due to take effect next week. Friday's order did not specify how long the waiver would last, but Rubio said Trump opted for a 60-day review.

Economic Impact Assessment

"I think the president wants to take the 60-day period of time to sort of analyze what imposing both sanctions and tariffs will mean to the global economy and even to the US economy," Rubio told reporters before boarding a plane for a trip to Uzbekistan.

International Reactions and Concerns

Challenges with the Graham Act

Complicating matters is the Graham Act's call not only for sanctions on Russia but also for tariffs on goods from countries that import Russian energy supplies. Rubio pointed to India, an important US partner that has diversified its energy supplies but remains heavily dependent on Russian oil.

Criticism from Ukraine and US Lawmakers

Friday's executive order drew criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who warned it would embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin and prolong the war.

Senator Darline Graham, a South Carolina Republican whose late brother Lindsey Graham championed the legislation that bears his name, said she disagreed with Trump's decision and planned to discuss it with him when he campaigns for her next week.

"Personally, I would choose to keep the pressure on Russia," she told reporters on Saturday. "Because I don't trust Putin and I don't trust Russia."

Diesel Supplies Agreement

US-Russia Diesel Deal

DIESEL SUPPLIES

Rubio also defended a separate US agreement with Russia to increase diesel supplies to global markets, aimed at easing fuel prices that have climbed amid the war with Iran and disruptions to energy supplies.

Under the agreement, Trump said Russia initially would supply more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel to the United States, followed by shipments in November and beyond.

"That diesel is going to be sold one way or the other," Rubio said. "The only difference is how much of it the United States was going to get."

Broader Energy Market Challenges

Rubio said the diesel deal and sanctions waiver reflected the challenge of managing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine that have disrupted global energy supplies.

"These conflicts around the world are starting to crash into each other," he said.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Kentucky and Gram Slattery in Washington; Editing by Sergio Non and Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump waived Russia‑related sanctions and tariffs set to take effect, opting for a 60‑day review period per Senator Rubio’s statement to evaluate global and U.S. economic impact. (theguardian.com)
  • The sanctions and tariffs were enacted under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which includes a waiver provision allowing the president to defer implementation if in the national interest. (debevoise.com)
  • Trump also struck a diesel supply deal with Russia—300,000 metric tons immediately, followed by additional volumes—which has drawn bipartisan criticism for undermining pressure on Moscow ahead of the November midterms. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump say about the Russia sanctions waiver?
President Trump stated he has not made a final decision on Russia sanctions and may take up to 60 days to review their economic impact.
What is the purpose of the 60-day review period for Russia-related sanctions?
The 60-day review allows US officials to analyze the impact of imposing sanctions and tariffs on the global and US economies.
What is the Graham Act mentioned in the article?
The Graham Act is legislation that enacts sanctions and tariffs on Russia and countries importing its energy, signed into law to pressure Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.
How does the US diesel agreement with Russia affect global markets?
The agreement aims to boost global diesel supplies to help ease rising fuel prices caused by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Who expressed concern over the sanctions waiver?
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and Senator Darline Graham criticized the waiver, warning it could prolong the conflict and empower Russia.

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