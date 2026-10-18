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China proposes export controls on solar-manufacturing technologies - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China proposes export controls on solar-manufacturing technologies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 18, 2026

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China Considers Export Controls on Key Solar-Manufacturing Technologies

By Colleen Howe

China's Proposed Export Controls and Their Implications

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China has proposed export controls on 12 technologies used to make solar equipment, citing national security concerns, as part of a broader revision that also covers AI and biotechnology.

Details of the Proposed Controls

The ministry of commerce proposed adding the photovoltaic technologies to China's export-control list, it said in a statement on Friday, adding that greater oversight is needed because solar technologies are increasingly being used in sensitive areas like aerospace and national defense.

Industry Consultations and International Impact

Chinese officials held initial talks with manufacturers about potential curbs on advanced solar-panel manufacturing technologies, Reuters reported in April, a move that could threaten plans by US firms such as Tesla to expand production in the US.

Impact on India and Global Market Dynamics

Beijing has also curbed exports of solar-manufacturing technology to India, Reuters has reported. Analysts say China is seeking to preserve its dominance as India tries to build up domestic manufacturing and shake off reliance on China.

Objectives and Procedures of Export Restrictions

Export restrictions aim to "guard against the risks of technologies from running out of control or being improperly disseminated, while safeguarding normal international exchanges and cooperation in science and technology," the ministry said.

Exporters must now register certain overseas technology transfers until the export-control catalogue is formally updated. Public consultation on the proposal will close on November 15.

Technologies Affected by the Proposed Controls

China would ban technologies including those used to make some thin wafers, perovskite and tandem solar cells, as well as large-scale fluidized-bed polysilicon production technologies.

Emerging Solar Technologies

Perovskite is an emerging technology that offers the potential of increased conversion efficiency. Tandem cells combine perovskite and silicon layers to capture more of the sunlight spectrum.

Polysilicon Production Advances

Fluidized-bed technology for producing polysilicon — a key building block for solar panels — is less expensive and more energy-efficient than the dominant Siemens process.

Restrictions on Advanced Solar Cell Manufacturing

China would also restrict, but not prohibit, exports of advanced solar cell manufacturing technologies, including TOPCon, HJT and XBC.

(Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by William Mallard)

Key Takeaways

  • China’s Ministry of Commerce has added 12 solar manufacturing technologies to a draft export‑control list amidst broader AI and biotech revisions
  • The proposed controls include bans on perovskite, tandem cell, thin wafer and fluidized‑bed polysilicon production technologies, with restrictions (not bans) on TOPCon, HJT and XBC methods (reddit.com)
  • Exporters must immediately register certain overseas technology transfers while public consultation runs through November 15, before the list is formally updated (malaysia.news.yahoo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What solar-manufacturing technologies is China proposing to restrict?
China proposes export controls on 12 solar-manufacturing technologies, including thin wafers, perovskite and tandem solar cells, and fluidized-bed polysilicon production.
Why is China considering export controls on solar technologies?
China cites national security concerns and aims to guard against risks of sensitive technologies being improperly disseminated or used in defense and aerospace.
How could these proposed controls affect global companies?
The proposed restrictions could impact foreign firms like Tesla that plan to expand U.S. production and affect technology transfers to countries like India.
What is the process for implementing these export controls?
Exporters must register certain overseas technology transfers, and a public consultation on the proposal will close on November 15 before updates are finalized.
Which advanced solar cell technologies would face export restrictions, but not bans?
China would restrict exports of advanced technologies such as TOPCon, HJT, and XBC solar cell manufacturing technologies, but would not completely prohibit them.

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