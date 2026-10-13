GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russian military advance in eastern Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin summit - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the recent Russian military advance into eastern Ukraine near Dobropillia, highlighting the escalating tensions ahead of the Trump-Putin summit. This event is pivotal in the ongoing conflict and impacts geopolitical discussions.
Finance

Venture capital rebounds in Latin America, but fewer startups are breaking through, report says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking venture capital Startups Artificial Intelligence

Venture Capital Grows in Latin America, But Startups Face Scaling Challenges

Latin American Startup Investment Trends and Challenges

By Kylie Madry

MEXICO CITY, Oct 13 (Reuters) -

Venture Capital Inflows and Deal Activity

Investment in startups in Latin America rose sharply in 2025, but the recovery is reaching fewer businesses and doing less to help smaller firms grow into major companies, according to a Tuesday report published by startup adviser Endeavor and investment firm Glisco Partners.

Funding Growth and Market Dynamics

• Startups in the region raised $4.7 billion in 2025, up 65% from 2024. But the number of funding rounds was still far below the market's peak, with 554 deals versus 788 in 2022.

Investor Perspectives on Scaling

• "The capital is returning to Latam, but the more important question is no longer how much money is coming in -- it is how many companies are actually scaling," said Alfredo Castellanos, managing partner at Glisco Partners.

Distribution of Funding Among Startups

Established Companies vs. Early-Stage Startups

• Many of the biggest rounds went to better-known companies that already have scale, including Mexican digital payments company Clip, online used-car platform Kavak, Argentine financial app Uala and Mexican fintech Plata, the report said.

Challenges for Early-Stage Startups

Deal Share and Funding Disparity

• Startups at the earliest stage made up 56% of all deals in 2025, but received just 7% of total funding. The pipeline also appears to be tightening. Of the startups that raised seed funding in 2022, only 5% had reached the next major funding stage by year four.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Startup Growth

Increased AI Investment

• Artificial intelligence attracted more money, even in a weaker market. Funding for companies using AI rose to $327 million in the first half of 2026 from $165 million a year earlier.

AI Applications in Scaling Operations

• Kavak is now using an AI "CEO" agent to handle logistics like inventory, beginning with operations in the Mexican town of Cuernavaca, Chief Product Officer Alejandro Maza said. He said such tools could be used to double profits through year-end.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; editing by David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • Latin America startups raised approximately $4.1 billion in 2025, a rebound of around 13–14% from 2024, but deal volume dropped to its lowest since 2017, indicating fewer companies received funding (thestartupvc.com)
  • Average ticket sizes grew (to about $6.1 million), with capital concentrated in established players like Clip, Kavak, Uala and Plata, while seed-stage deals remained numerous but represented only a small fraction of total funding (reports.cuanticovp.com)
  • AI-focused startups saw growing investment—for example, AI funding rose from $165 million in H1 2025 to $327 million in H1 2026—and Kavak is deploying an AI “CEO” agent to boost logistics and potentially double profits (thestartupvc.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did startup funding increase in Latin America in 2025?
Startups in Latin America raised $4.7 billion in 2025, up 65% from 2024.
Are more startups in Latin America successfully scaling with increased VC funding?
Despite more capital, fewer startups are scaling as most funding is concentrated on already established companies.
What percentage of funding did early-stage startups receive in 2025?
Early-stage startups made up 56% of all deals but received only 7% of total funding in 2025.
How has investment in artificial intelligence changed in Latin America?
AI-related funding in Latin America rose to $327 million in the first half of 2026, up from $165 million a year earlier.
Which companies received the biggest funding rounds in Latin America?
Larger, well-known firms such as Clip, Kavak, Uala, and Plata received many of the largest funding rounds.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for German September inflation confirmed at 3.3%

German September inflation confirmed at 3.3%

Image for South African fashion retailer Foschini Group's UK arm hit by cyber incident

South African fashion retailer Foschini Group's UK arm hit by cyber incident

Image for Publicis reaffirms outlook as AI-powered marketing demand drives quarterly growth

Publicis reaffirms outlook as AI-powered marketing demand drives quarterly growth

Image for Nokia sells Enterprise Campus Edge business to Aurelius

Nokia sells Enterprise Campus Edge business to Aurelius

Image for STMicroelectronics seeks one-year renewal for CEO Chery

STMicroelectronics seeks one-year renewal for CEO Chery

Image for CSG enters space sector as largest shareholder in Canada's MDA Space

CSG enters space sector as largest shareholder in Canada's MDA Space

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Europe's carmakers turn back time to rival Chinese EVs
Europe's carmakers turn back time to rival Chinese EVs
Image for Exclusive-Banking watchdogs ramp up AI scrutiny as stability fears mount, sources say
Exclusive-Banking watchdogs ramp up AI scrutiny as stability fears mount, sources say
Image for Morning Bid: The fragile AI trade 
Morning Bid: The fragile AI trade 
Image for Givaudan's organic sales growth beats market view on fragrance strength
Givaudan's organic sales growth beats market view on fragrance strength
Image for IMF cites AI slowdown, spiking yields as looming global market risks
IMF cites AI slowdown, spiking yields as looming global market risks
Image for AI investment props up global growth, but war and debt threaten outlook, IMF says
AI investment props up global growth, but war and debt threaten outlook, IMF says
Image for Britain needs to keep deficit reduction on track, IMF says
Britain needs to keep deficit reduction on track, IMF says
Image for Asian stocks hit 2-month low on AI jitters, bonds find favour
Asian stocks hit 2-month low on AI jitters, bonds find favour
Image for Dollar slips as oil prices sink, bond yields stabilise
Dollar slips as oil prices sink, bond yields stabilise
Image for Oil falls as Russia diesel supply prospects counter Gulf supply risks
Oil falls as Russia diesel supply prospects counter Gulf supply risks
Image for UK shoppers stay cautious as fuel costs bite, surveys show
UK shoppers stay cautious as fuel costs bite, surveys show
Image for Trading Day: Fog of war
Trading Day: Fog of war
View All Finance Posts