Money Market Funds and Corporate Treasury: Why Daily Access Is Not the Same as Guaranteed Liquidity

What finance teams should understand about short-term investments, redemption pressure and resilient cash management.

The appeal of cash that earns a return

Corporate treasury has an apparently simple objective: hold sufficient cash to meet obligations while managing concentration, counterparty exposure and the cost of leaving liquidity idle. Money market funds often enter that discussion because they invest in short-term financial instruments and may offer convenient dealing arrangements. For some organisations, they provide an alternative or complement to bank deposits. Yet a fund that seeks to preserve capital and allow daily dealing is not economically identical to an insured current account or a guarantee from a bank.

This distinction matters when market conditions change. A treasury team may think of its money market position as 'cash available tomorrow', even though the fund owns securities that must generate liquidity through maturities, interest payments or sales. Most days, those processes operate without attracting attention. During widespread redemptions, however, an apparently routine liquidity facility can become a source of operational and market risk. The FSB's money market fund resilience report identifies both sudden redemptions and difficulty selling underlying assets as fundamental vulnerabilities.

What a money market fund actually holds

A money market fund pools investors' money into a portfolio of short-dated instruments within the rules applicable to its jurisdiction and fund type. Holdings can include government securities, repurchase agreements, certificates of deposit and commercial paper. The mix differs substantially. A government fund holding highly liquid sovereign instruments faces a different credit and trading profile from a prime fund with exposure to bank and corporate issuers.

Portfolio maturity also matters. A fund may hold instruments that come due over days or weeks while promising frequent investor redemptions. It manages that difference through cash buffers, liquid securities, maturity limits, diversification and dealing procedures. None of those safeguards makes market value perfectly constant or removes all liquidity risk. An investor should examine the prospectus, currency, share class, valuation approach and liquidity-fee provisions rather than relying on a broad product label.

Some funds seek to maintain a stable share price, while others use a floating net asset value. Local regulations differ, and an institutional investor cannot assume that the arrangements familiar in one country apply to an offshore or cross-border product. Similarly, the terms 'same day' and 'next day' can refer to dealing deadlines, trade confirmation and cash settlement on different timetables. Treasury staff should map these mechanics to the entity's actual payment calendar.

Why March 2020 changed the discussion

The market stress of March 2020 highlighted vulnerabilities in some short-term funding structures. Investors seeking cash moved rapidly to redeem fund positions, and certain assets became harder to trade at reasonable prices. Pressure in fund portfolios was connected to conditions in commercial paper and other short-term markets. These events prompted policymakers to revisit whether liquidity buffers and redemption mechanisms could remain effective under system-wide stress.

The FSB's money market fund resilience report proposed reforms aimed at reducing vulnerability to runs and the need for extraordinary official support. It did not recommend a single identical model for all jurisdictions. Fund structures, investor composition and underlying markets vary, so regulators must consider how different tools affect incentives, liquidity costs and financial stability. For businesses, the lesson is that even a conservative-looking fund can be connected to larger funding-market disruptions.

The FSB's 2024 thematic review found uneven implementation of the earlier policy proposals. That matters because a treasury policy that simply approves 'regulated money market funds' may conceal important differences. Regulation provides a framework, but investment committees still need to understand the specific fund's features, how those features behave in stress and whether the legal entity holding the investment is eligible for the intended share class.

How US reforms changed fund mechanics

In July 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission adopted reforms designed to strengthen resilience and transparency. The SEC's 2023 money market fund reforms raised the minimum daily liquid asset requirement to 25% and the weekly liquid asset requirement to 50% for regulated US money market funds. The amendments also removed specified redemption-gate mechanisms and the previous regulatory link between liquidity thresholds and certain fees.

The reforms introduced a liquidity-fee framework for institutional prime and institutional tax-exempt money market funds. Under the rule, particular high-redemption conditions can trigger a mandatory liquidity fee unless relevant liquidity costs are de minimis. Other non-government funds face discretionary fee provisions. The exact treatment depends on the fund category and governing rule, so the point is not that every money market fund charges a redemption fee. It is that investors can bear part of the costs generated when their redemptions require liquidity to be raised under difficult conditions.

The SEC's final-rule materials provide the detailed regulatory record. Treasury managers should read actual fund documents rather than extrapolating from an overview of the rule. They should also note that a fund's own policies can be more restrictive than the regulatory minimums in some respects. A compliance certificate alone does not show whether the fund has sufficient ready liquidity for a company's unusually large or time-sensitive withdrawal.

The real question is cash-flow matching

Consider a hypothetical corporate group with $40 million of operational cash. It plans to pay $12 million in payroll and supplier invoices within five working days, another $8 million in taxes and debt service over the following month, and retain the remainder as a contingency. Investing the entire balance in a single money market fund might appear efficient. It would also make the group's immediate obligations dependent on one fund's dealing calendar, operational arrangements and market access.

A more resilient policy distinguishes operational cash, near-term committed needs and strategic liquidity reserves. Different parts of the cash pool may warrant different instruments or counterparties. The correct allocation depends on the company's legal entities, forecast reliability, currency exposures, deposit arrangements, credit facilities and risk appetite. No numerical allocation rule is universally appropriate, and this example is not a recommendation to buy any fund.

Cash forecasts should test what happens when an expected receivable arrives late, a bond maturity must be settled early or a subsidiary cannot transfer money across borders. If liquidity is needed on a public holiday, during a payment-system outage or after the fund's dealing cutoff, the nominal daily redemption feature may be irrelevant. Operational readiness can matter as much as portfolio composition.

Assessing risk beyond the headline yield

A comprehensive review should begin with portfolio exposures: issuer concentration, ratings policies, maturity profile, secured versus unsecured positions and the type of collateral supporting repurchase agreements. It should then examine fund structure and counterparties, including the custodian, investment manager, transfer agent and settlement bank. These entities perform different functions, and operational disruption at any one of them may affect the ability to access cash.

Liquidity metrics should be read dynamically. A fund may report a substantial weekly liquid asset buffer at one reporting date, but later market conditions or large redemptions can change the position. Managers should consider the concentration of shareholders as well as securities: a portfolio of sound assets may still face pressure if a few investors are able to withdraw a large share of the fund simultaneously. The Federal Reserve's analysis of funding risks explains why short-term cash-management vehicles can be vulnerable to run dynamics.

Yield comparison needs similar care. The highest quoted seven-day or short-period yield is not necessarily the best result after dealing fees, currency conversion, tax, liquidity costs and operational constraints. Yield also changes with policy rates and market conditions. A board-approved treasury policy is more useful when it sets measurable limits and escalation procedures than when it merely instructs staff to choose the highest-yielding eligible instrument.

Stress scenarios the treasury committee should test

One scenario is a market-wide rush for liquidity that prompts investors to redeem across multiple funds. Another is a concentrated credit event involving a short-term issuer. A third is an operational incident that leaves a fund open for dealing but delays the movement of settlement cash. A fourth is a currency mismatch: the fund pays in one currency while the organisation's liabilities are due in another. Each scenario creates different questions about liquidity, losses and response time.

For each case, the treasury committee can ask which payments are essential, what alternative liquidity is available and who has authority to execute contingency transactions. Testing should include the practical ability to contact dealers and banks, move funds among legal entities and obtain independent portfolio information. A plan that requires several unavailable signatories or assumes instant cross-border transfers is not a workable emergency plan.

The board should also know how exposures are reported. A dashboard showing only aggregate cash and investment balances may omit critical distinctions between insured deposits, unsecured bank exposures, fund units and pledged collateral. A clearer view separates accessible funds from encumbered amounts, settlement-in-flight balances and cash subject to local restrictions. The purpose is not to discourage all money market investing, but to make its limits visible.

From investment product to resilience discipline

Money market funds can play a legitimate role in institutional cash management. Their usefulness depends on fund type, portfolio quality, liquidity design and the business's own requirements. Policymakers' reforms have addressed important weaknesses, but regulation cannot remove every credit, liquidity or operational risk. Nor does the absence of an unusual loss in recent months establish that access to cash will be uninterrupted in a future shock.

The strongest treasury framework therefore starts with liabilities, not yield. It identifies when money must be available, how much uncertainty the organisation can tolerate and what happens if the preferred funding route is temporarily impaired. Only then should it compare instruments and managers. A well-governed cash portfolio is not one that predicts every market event; it is one that can continue to meet obligations when ordinary assumptions are challenged.

References

FSB's money market fund resilience report. https://www.fsb.org/2021/10/policy-proposals-to-enhance-money-market-fund-resilience-final-report/

FSB's 2024 thematic review. https://www.fsb.org/2024/02/fsb-review-finds-uneven-implementation-of-money-market-fund-reforms/

SEC's 2023 money market fund reforms. https://www.sec.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2023-129

SEC's final-rule materials. https://www.sec.gov/rules-regulations/2023/07/s7-22-21

Federal Reserve's analysis of funding risks. https://www.federalreserve.gov/publications/2023-october-financial-stability-report-funding-risks.htm