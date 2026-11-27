German Home Prices to Rise More Slowly as Affordability Falls, Poll Finds
Slower Growth in German Home Prices Amid Rising Borrowing Costs
By Indradip Ghosh and Anant Chandak
Inflation and Interest Rates Impact Housing Market
BENGALURU, Nov 27 (Reuters) - German home prices will rise more slowly in the next couple of years than previously forecast as war-fuelled inflation pushes up borrowing costs, squeezing affordability for first-time buyers, a Reuters poll found.
Official data showed house price growth slowed in the second quarter to its weakest pace since late 2024. Prices barely rose last quarter, according to the German Economic Institute, limiting the market's recovery from its deepest downturn in decades.
Central Bank Actions and Mortgage Costs
With the European Central Bank widely expected to deliver its third interest rate hike this year in December to combat inflation that is well above the 2% target, households are unlikely to find relief from mortgage costs that are currently at their highest since late 2023.
Poll Results and Price Forecasts
A November 20-26 Reuters poll of 13 property analysts showed average home prices are expected to rise just 1.5% this year, less than half last year's pace and below the 2.0% forecast in August.
House prices, which are still more than 8% below their 2022 peak, are expected to rise 2.0% in both 2027 and 2028, 50 basis points lower than forecast three months ago.
Expert Insights on Affordability
"This year's surge in mortgage interest rates will clearly leave more marks on the German housing market going into 2027," said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro research at ING.
"Higher borrowing costs and stretched affordability are weighing on lending, while scarcity continues to support prices."
First-Time Buyers and Mortgage Rate Expectations
Ten of 12 respondents to an additional question based their 2027 forecasts on mortgage rates remaining broadly unchanged or moving even higher, leading most of them to expect affordability for first-time buyers to deteriorate over the next year.
"Homeownership will remain unrealisable for the vast majority of the German population. Home prices are still high and the current interest rate levels are more than three times as high as three years ago," said Sebastian Schnejdar, senior real estate analyst at BayernLB.
"Since we expect 10y German Government Bonds to yield about 3.2% in 2027, the 10y mortgage rates will also yield about the current values, slightly over 4%, in the next year."
Rental Market Outlook
For many, buying a home may become even less affordable, forcing them deeper into an already strained and expensive rental market. Median forecasts show urban rents rising 3% to 4% over the next year, outpacing expected house price gains.
Scarcity and Cost of Living Pressures
"The difficult combination of scarcity and weak purchasing affordability is likely to keep upward pressure on rents," added ING's Brzeski.
"At the same time, rising energy prices and higher costs of living will increasingly limit how much tenants can, and are willing to, spend on housing, particularly when signing new leases."
Additional Information
(Other stories from the Q4 global Reuters housing poll)
(Reporting by Anant Chandak and Indradip Ghosh; Polling by Mumal Rathore; Editing by Conor Humphries)