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South African fashion retailer Foschini Group's UK arm hit by cyber incident - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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South African fashion retailer Foschini Group's UK arm hit by cyber incident

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Foschini Group Investigates Cybersecurity Incident in UK Operations

Overview of the Cybersecurity Incident

Oct 13 (Reuters) - South African fashion retailer The Foschini Group said on Tuesday it was investigating a recent cybersecurity incident at its UK operations, affecting its Phase Eight, Hobbs and Whistles brands.

Details from Company Statement

Detection and Immediate Response

• The company's UK operations detected a cybersecurity incident over the weekend that disrupted certain IT systems

Engagement with Cybersecurity Specialists

• TFG London has engaged external cybersecurity specialists to contain the incident and informed all relevant UK authorities

Investigation Status

• An investigation to establish whether any personal or other sensitive information has been compromised remains ongoing

Operational Impact

UK Operations

• Several IT systems across its UK operations remain unavailable, while its operations in Africa and Australia are unaffected

Global Operations

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Priyanka G)

Key Takeaways

  • TFG London detected a cybersecurity incident this past weekend affecting IT infrastructure across multiple brands and retained external experts while notifying relevant UK authorities.
  • Operations in Africa and Australia remain intact; the Group is investigating whether any personal or sensitive data has been compromised.
  • The cyber disruption compounds TFG London's challenges—including earlier cyber-related partner losses and impairments in Phase Eight profitability—underscoring heightened cyber risk and the need for resilience. (retailsector.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Foschini Group brands were affected by the cyber incident?
The incident affected Phase Eight, Hobbs, and Whistles brands in the UK.
What impact did the cyber incident have on Foschini Group's UK operations?
The incident disrupted certain IT systems across Foschini's UK operations.
Are Foschini Group operations in other regions impacted?
Foschini Group's operations in Africa and Australia remain unaffected.
How is Foschini Group responding to the cyber incident?
TFG London engaged external cybersecurity specialists and informed the relevant UK authorities.
Is any personal or sensitive data confirmed as compromised?
An investigation is ongoing to establish if personal or sensitive data has been compromised.

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