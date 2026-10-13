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German September inflation confirmed at 3.3% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German September inflation confirmed at 3.3%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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German Inflation Confirmed at 3.3% in September, Data Shows Continued Rise

September Inflation Data and Economic Context

Official Confirmation of Inflation Rate

BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - German inflation accelerated to 3.3% in September, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary data.

Comparison with Previous Month

August Consumer Price Index

Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, stood at 2.9% year-on-year in August. 

Implications for the Eurozone

Editorial Credits

(Writing by Linda PasquiniEditing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Headline inflation in Germany for September 2026 was confirmed at 3.3% annually, up from 2.9% in August. (“Inflation rate … expected to be +3.3 % in September 2026” (destatis.de))
  • Energy prices surged 14.9% year‑on‑year, up from 10.5% in August, pushing headline inflation higher. Core inflation (excluding food and energy) held steady at 2.4%. (“Energy prices … +14.9 %”; “core inflation … +2.4 %” (destatis.de))
  • Germany’s inflation remains below the euro‑area flash estimate of 3.8% for September, reflecting a more moderate price rise compared to the wider region. (“Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 3.8% in September 2026” (ec.europa.eu))

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the German inflation rate in September?
The German inflation rate in September was confirmed at 3.3%.
Who provided the September inflation data for Germany?
The data was provided by Germany's federal statistics office.
How did German consumer prices compare with other EU countries in August?
Harmonised consumer prices in Germany stood at 2.9% year-on-year in August.
Was the September inflation data in Germany preliminary or confirmed?
The federal statistics office confirmed the preliminary September inflation data.

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