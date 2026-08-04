Bending Spoons Marks First Post-IPO Acquisition with $1.3 Billion Airtable Deal

Bending Spoons Acquires Airtable in Landmark All-Cash Transaction

Deal Overview and Strategic Significance

MILAN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bending Spoons has agreed to buy Airtable in an all-cash deal valuing the U.S. software firm at $1.285 billion, the companies said on Tuesday, marking the Italian technology company's first acquisition since its Nasdaq debut last month.

About Airtable

Founded in 2013, Airtable offers a software platform that combines spreadsheet and database capabilities, allowing companies to build applications and manage operational workflows without coding expertise.

Bending Spoons’ Acquisition Strategy

Bending Spoons has built a reputation for acquiring and restructuring digital businesses, pursuing a strategy that blends technology operations with a private equity-style acquisition model.

Recent Acquisitions and Expansion

Airtable becomes the company's first acquisition since its flotation and follows purchases this year of internet brand AOL and ticketing platform Eventbrite, continuing an aggressive expansion strategy.

Financial Details and Market Impact

Bending Spoons said Airtable's current net cash position implies an equity value of about $2.25 billion.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Bending Spoons shares closed at $36.22 on Monday, well above their IPO price of $29.

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Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elvira PollinaEditing by Keith Weir)