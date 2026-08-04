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Bending Spoons makes first post-IPO acquisition with $1.3 billion Airtable deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bending Spoons makes first post-IPO acquisition with $1.3 billion Airtable deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Bending Spoons Marks First Post-IPO Acquisition with $1.3 Billion Airtable Deal

Bending Spoons Acquires Airtable in Landmark All-Cash Transaction

Deal Overview and Strategic Significance

MILAN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bending Spoons has agreed to buy Airtable in an all-cash deal valuing the U.S. software firm at $1.285 billion, the companies said on Tuesday, marking the Italian technology company's first acquisition since its Nasdaq debut last month.

About Airtable

Founded in 2013, Airtable offers a software platform that combines spreadsheet and database capabilities, allowing companies to build applications and manage operational workflows without coding expertise.

Bending Spoons’ Acquisition Strategy

Bending Spoons has built a reputation for acquiring and restructuring digital businesses, pursuing a strategy that blends technology operations with a private equity-style acquisition model.

Recent Acquisitions and Expansion

Airtable becomes the company's first acquisition since its flotation and follows purchases this year of internet brand AOL and ticketing platform Eventbrite, continuing an aggressive expansion strategy.

Financial Details and Market Impact

Bending Spoons said Airtable's current net cash position implies an equity value of about $2.25 billion.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Bending Spoons shares closed at $36.22 on Monday, well above their IPO price of $29.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elvira PollinaEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • This marks Bending Spoons's first acquisition since its Nasdaq debut at $29 per share on July 1, 2026, following a surge that valued the company at ~$25 billion. (morningstar.com)
  • The deal values Airtable at $1.285 billion in cash; including its net cash position, the implied equity value rises to about $2.25 billion. (reddit.com)
  • Bending Spoons continues its aggressive roll‑up strategy, having acquired legacy tech brands such as AOL, Vimeo, Evernote, WeTransfer, Komoot, and Eventbrite prior to the IPO. (techcrunch.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What company did Bending Spoons acquire after its IPO?
Bending Spoons acquired Airtable in its first acquisition since debuting on Nasdaq.
How much is the Airtable acquisition worth?
The Airtable acquisition is valued at $1.285 billion in an all-cash deal.
What is Airtable's main business?
Airtable offers a software platform combining spreadsheet and database features for building applications and managing workflows without coding.
When is the Bending Spoons-Airtable deal expected to close?
The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.
What is Bending Spoons' recent acquisition strategy?
Bending Spoons has been pursuing aggressive expansion by acquiring and restructuring digital businesses, including recent purchases of AOL and Eventbrite.

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