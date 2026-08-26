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US senator hopes 'sledgehammer' Russian sanctions will pass next month - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US senator hopes 'sledgehammer' Russian sanctions will pass next month

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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US Sen. Blumenthal Expects Tough Russian Sanctions Bill to Pass House Soon

Senator Blumenthal's Push for Russian Sanctions

Senate and House Support for the Bill

KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. senator sponsoring a bill for wide-ranging sanctions on Russia said on Wednesday he was hopeful it would pass the House of Representatives next month, and be a "sledgehammer" to President Vladimir Putin's efforts to fund his war in Ukraine.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and senior officials during a visit to Kyiv, said the bill had strong Republican support in the House, after comfortably passing an initial Senate vote last month.

Blumenthal's Statement on the Sanctions Bill

"Putin understands only force," Blumenthal told a news conference. "And the Russia sanctions bill is a sledgehammer that can have the kind of force Putin understands." 

Concerns and Provisions in the Bill

Democratic Concerns Over Tariff Powers

Though Democrats are broadly supportive of the sanctions, some have expressed concern that it would give Republican President Donald Trump leeway to impose additional tariffs, including on U.S. allies.

Key Sanctions and Tariff Measures

Targeted Russian Officials and Oil Buyers

The bill would sanction top Russian officials and allow Trump to set tariffs of up to 100% on the top buyers of Russia's oil and gas, which include China and India, in an effort to stem revenue flows to Moscow.

Exemptions for European Allies

Blumenthal said exemptions in the bill would spare European allies from the imposition of tariffs, allaying concerns raised by some Democratic legislators.

Ukrainian Support and Advocacy

Zelenskiy's Role in Lobbying for the Bill

Blumenthal said he had asked Zelenskiy to lobby members of the House of Representatives to support its passage.

Zelenskiy spoke to several senators in Washington last month ahead of the vote on the bill, which took place on the day of the funeral of its co-author, the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

Response from Ukrainian Presidency

Blumenthal said Zelenskiy had "heartily and readily agreed" to his request. Ukraine's presidency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Daniel FlynnEditing by Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • The Senate passed the bipartisan ‘Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026’ on August 7 by an 86‑11 vote, authorizing sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, the shadow fleet, and banks, and granting the president up to 100% tariff authority on major buyers of Russian oil and gas. (investing.com)
  • The bill moves next to the House as lawmakers return from recess around August 31, with supporters confident it will pass next month. (investing.com)
  • Some House Democrats raise concerns about granting expansive tariff powers to President Trump, fearing economic fallout, though exemptions for European allies and written assurances are aimed to address those worries. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the goal of the new US Russian sanctions bill?
The bill aims to cut funding for President Putin's war in Ukraine by imposing strong sanctions on Russian officials and major buyers of Russian oil and gas.
Who is sponsoring the Russian sanctions bill?
Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, is the primary sponsor of the bill.
Will European allies be affected by the new sanctions?
The bill includes exemptions to spare European allies from the imposition of additional tariffs.
Does the bill have bipartisan support?
Yes, the bill has strong Republican support in the House and passed an initial Senate vote comfortably.
What role is President Zelenskiy playing in the bill's passage?
Senator Blumenthal asked President Zelenskiy to lobby House members to support the bill, and Zelenskiy agreed to help.

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