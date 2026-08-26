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Nigerian gunmen raise over $5 million from mass kidnappings, study finds - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nigerian gunmen raise over $5 million from mass kidnappings, study finds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Nigerian Gunmen Collect $5.8 Million in Last Year’s Mass Kidnappings – Report

Rising Kidnappings and Ransom Payments in Nigeria

By Ben Ezeamalu

LAGOS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Nigerian kidnappers have collected nearly $5.8 million in ransom payments in the last year from civilian abductions, crime that is crippling education and eroding public trust in the government, a security consultancy said on Wednesday. 

Kidnapping Statistics and Financial Impact

Nigeria's SBM Intelligence said 7,825 people were kidnapped between July 2025 and June 2026, up 66% from the year before. At least 1,142 people were killed, and total confirmed ransom payments more than tripled to 7.78 billion naira ($5.79 million), it said.

The figures were compiled from media reports, interviews and publicly available information, and SBM said they were conservative because many ransom payments were never disclosed.

Regional Breakdown of Kidnappings

A faction of the Islamist group Boko Haram collected 90% of the recorded ransom payments from kidnappings in the northeast, but there were more incidents and victims in the northwest, according to SBM.

Government Response and Security Efforts

The findings were released as Nigeria's president ordered security forces to rescue as many as 600 civilians kidnapped last week in north-central Niger State. 

The presidency and military did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report’s findings.

The Kidnap-for-Ransom Industry

The kidnap-for-ransom industry is at the center of Nigeria's expanding security crisis as gunmen target schools, villages and main roads. Kidnappers, who include heavily armed bandits and Islamist militants, hold their victims for weeks or months until payments are made. 

Boko Haram’s Role and Major Incidents

SBM estimated that Boko Haram, which is known as Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati Wal-Jihad, received about 7 billion naira, mainly from two mass incidents where over 300 people were seized in each event.

School Abductions and Their Impact

Some 315 pupils and staff were seized from a school in Papiri, Niger state, in November. Schools remain routinely targeted over a decade after Boko Haram's raid on a school in Borno's Chibok that brought such kidnappings to international attention.

"School abductions have resurged, with the Papiri attack reviving a tactic whose costs ripple through education, farming and public trust," the SBM report said. 

Political and Social Implications

Nigeria's security crisis is likely to be a central issue in the next elections in January. 

When he came to power three years ago, President Bola Tinubu pledged - like his predecessors - to tackle insecurity but analysts say the recent wave of kidnappings shows the policy has failed to deliver tangible progress.

Future Risks and Recommendations

"Without a coordinated strategy that targets both the profitability of the crime and its roots, Nigeria risks entrenching kidnapping not merely as a criminal industry but as a funding mechanism for the very groups that most threaten its stability," SBM said. 

($1 = 1,344.7400 naira)

(Additional reporting by Ahmed Kingimi; Editing by David Lewis and Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Kidnapping crisis intensifies: 7,825 civilians abducted in 12 months—a 66% increase year-on-year, with ₦7.78 billion (~$5.79 million) in ransom paid (SBM Intelligence)
  • Schools are prime targets: over 600 students and staff abducted in mass raids between March 2024–May 2026; Papiri’s November 21 2025 kidnapping of 315 people is among the worst (Punch, Wikipedia)
  • Deep systemic failures: insecurity’ persistence exposes weak Safe Schools implementation, harshly affects girls’ education access, and risks entrenching kidnapping as a criminal-financing mechanism (Punch, Context, SBM)

Frequently Asked Questions

How much ransom did Nigerian kidnappers collect in the past year?
Nigerian kidnappers collected nearly $5.8 million (7.78 billion naira) in ransom between July 2025 and June 2026.
Which group received the largest share of ransom payments?
A faction of the Islamist group Boko Haram collected about 90% of recorded ransom payments from kidnappings in the northeast.
How many people were kidnapped in Nigeria during the studied period?
SBM Intelligence reported 7,825 people were kidnapped from July 2025 to June 2026.
How is the kidnapping crisis affecting Nigeria?
The crisis is crippling education, undermining public trust, and remains a key national security concern.
Are schools being targeted in Nigeria’s mass kidnappings?
Yes, schools continue to be routine targets, including notable incidents such as the mass abduction in Papiri, Niger state.

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