SNB's Martin: Strong Capital Buffers Give Banks a Market Edge Amid Crises

Swiss National Bank's Perspective on Capital Requirements

Robust Capital and Competitive Advantage

BASEL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Banks holding a "robust" amount of capital are not necessarily at a commercial disadvantage to rivals, Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Antoine Martin said on Wednesday, as Swiss lawmakers prepare to discuss tougher capital requirements for UBS.

Post-Financial Crisis Performance

Banks with higher levels of capital did well after the global financial crisis because they were able to buy rivals that ran into difficulties, Martin told an event in Basel.

Preference for Strong Buffers in Unstable Environments

"And so in Switzerland, if we think that we're living in an unstable environment, I would prefer our banks to have robust capital buffers and take market share from foreign banks who are going to be in trouble next time there's a downturn," he said, without naming any lenders.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Kirsten Donovan)