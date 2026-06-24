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US, Qatar urge EU to change methane rules, warn of supply risk - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US, Qatar urge EU to change methane rules, warn of supply risk

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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US, Qatar Warn EU on Methane Rules, Citing Energy Supply Risks for Europe

Major Energy Exporters Urge Changes to EU Methane Emissions Policy

By Kate Abnett and Nichola Groom

June 24 (Reuters) - Major energy exporters the U.S. and Qatar urged the European Union on Wednesday to rewrite planned methane emissions rules for oil and gas imports, warning that the policy could disrupt fuel supplies to Europe.

From next year, the EU regulation will require methane monitoring and verification for fuel deliveries to the bloc. The rules aim to curb leaks of the potent greenhouse gas but have drawn strong opposition from industry and overseas suppliers.

International Response to EU Methane Regulations

In an open letter to EU leaders, the energy ministers of the U.S., Qatar, Nigeria and Algeria — all gas suppliers to Europe —called on the EU to pause the law and introduce "targeted amendments."

"Importers have already begun the process of purchasing oil and natural gas that will be stored for delivery in 2027, and as of now there is no viable path to compliance with the regulation," the letter said.

A European Commission spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Concerns from EU Member States

SOME EU COUNTRIES SEEK DELAY

US Energy Secretary's Warning

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright told the Reuters Global Energy Forum in New York on Wednesday that the EU's "crazy" methane regulations will make it impossible to import LNG from the U.S. and the other allies who signed the letter. He warned that this will put EU countries at risk.

"You're going to have meaningful risk of blackouts or heating struggles this coming winter. There's just no reason for that," he said.

EU's Stance on Methane Policy

Speaking to reporters before the letter was published, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said he was open to discussions on easing implementation but would not dilute the policy's ambition.

"I will not reopen it. I'm very proud of our methane regulation," Jorgensen said.

"We've also experienced a lot of pressure from international companies and countries like the U.S., and the message to them is the same. We will help as much as we can in being pragmatic, but we have to stand guard of the legislation," Jorgensen said.

Impact and Ongoing Debate

Methane is the second-biggest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide.

The commission has drafted plans to waive penalties for companies that breach the law, but has so far refused to rewrite the rules.

Eleven EU governments including Italy, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Poland, have separately asked Brussels to delay the rules by three years ​amid energy supply disruptions linked to the Iran war, according to a document seen by Reuters. EU energy ministers will discuss their request on Friday.

Industry and Environmental Perspectives

An oil and gas industry-backed study by Wood Mackenzie, published in March, said that nearly half of the EU's gas imports could struggle to comply. However, research released this week by Rystad for the Environmental Defense Fund said available compliant gas was three times the EU's current imports.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom and Kate Abnett; additional reporting by Liz Hampton in New York. Editing by Mark Potter and Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • A Wood Mackenzie‐backed study warns up to 43% of the EU’s gas imports and 87% of crude oil imports may not meet the new methane Monitoring, Reporting & Verification (MRV) standards by 2027, risking supply disruptions and higher prices (eualive.net).
  • U.S. and other exporters, citing complex supply chains and recent geopolitical shocks (like damage to Qatari LNG facilities), are pushing the EU to delay or amend the regulation rather than repeal it, to avoid energy shortages (energyconnects.com).
  • The European Commission so far has rejected rewrites but is considering non‑binding guidance, a delay in penalties or ‘flexibilities’ to ease implementation without diluting policy ambition (whtc.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the EU's planned methane emissions rules for oil and gas imports?
The EU's rules require methane monitoring and verification for oil and gas imports, aiming to curb greenhouse gas leaks.
Why are the US and Qatar urging the EU to change the methane regulation?
They warn the rules could disrupt fuel supplies to Europe, citing lack of viable paths to compliance and risk of energy shortages.
How might the methane rules affect Europe's gas supply?
Industry groups claim nearly half of EU gas imports may not comply, potentially risking supply disruptions.
What is the EU's response to pressure to amend the methane rules?
The EU Energy Commissioner is open to easing implementation but insists the policy ambition will not be diluted or rewritten.
Are any EU countries requesting a delay for the methane rules?
Eleven EU governments have asked to delay the rules by three years due to energy supply disruptions.

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