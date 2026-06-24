Audi Mexico workers secure 4.6% pay increase, averting strike

Audi Mexico Averts Strike as Workers Agree to 4.6% Wage Increase in 2026 Deal

Details of the 2026 Wage Agreement and Negotiations

By Fabiola Arámburo

Approval of the 2026 Contract

MEXICO CITY, June 24 (Reuters) - Workers at Audi Mexico, a subsidiary of Germany's Volkswagen, approved a contract for 2026 with a 4.6% wage increase, the company and labor union said on Wednesday, averting a potential strike at the assembly plant in Puebla state.

Union Vote and Compensation Breakdown

The union said workers voted to approve Audi's offer, which represented a 19.5% compensation increase including benefits. The one-year deal will be reviewed annually.

Initial Demands from the Union

The union originally sought a 15% wage rise and a 5% increase in benefits as part of its 2026 contract review.

Strike Threat and Resolution

Strike Delay and Negotiation Deadline

Audi and the union had earlier delayed a strike initially set for June 16, pushing the deadline to reach a deal to June 26.

Impact on Puebla Plant Operations

The agreement prevents a work stoppage at the Puebla plant, which employs roughly 4,000 unionized workers.

(Reporting by Fabiola Arámburo, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Cynthia Osterman)