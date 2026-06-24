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Audi Mexico workers secure 4.6% pay increase, averting strike - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Audi Mexico workers secure 4.6% pay increase, averting strike

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Audi Mexico Averts Strike as Workers Agree to 4.6% Wage Increase in 2026 Deal

Details of the 2026 Wage Agreement and Negotiations

By Fabiola Arámburo

Approval of the 2026 Contract

MEXICO CITY, June 24 (Reuters) - Workers at Audi Mexico, a subsidiary of Germany's Volkswagen, approved a contract for 2026 with a 4.6% wage increase, the company and labor union said on Wednesday, averting a potential strike at the assembly plant in Puebla state.

Union Vote and Compensation Breakdown

The union said workers voted to approve Audi's offer, which represented a 19.5% compensation increase including benefits. The one-year deal will be reviewed annually.

Initial Demands from the Union

The union originally sought a 15% wage rise and a 5% increase in benefits as part of its 2026 contract review.

Strike Threat and Resolution

Strike Delay and Negotiation Deadline

Audi and the union had earlier delayed a strike initially set for June 16, pushing the deadline to reach a deal to June 26. 

Impact on Puebla Plant Operations

The agreement prevents a work stoppage at the Puebla plant, which employs roughly 4,000 unionized workers.

(Reporting by Fabiola Arámburo, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • The 4.6% direct salary increase slightly exceeds 2026 inflation, while total compensation rises to 19.5%, matching nearly the 20% initially sought by the union (elfinanciero.com.mx)
  • The agreement includes a one‑time 25,000‑peso profit‑sharing bonus, improved benefits such as extended family bereavement leave and revised pay categories, plus a shift of future contract reviews to December (urbanopuebla.com.mx)
  • Audi Mexico employs around 4,000 unionized workers in San José Chiapa, Puebla; the deal averts a strike that had been postponed from June 16 with a new deadline of June 26 for resolution (puebla.lodehoy.com.mx)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What wage increase did Audi Mexico workers secure?
Audi Mexico workers approved a 4.6% wage increase as part of their 2026 contract.
How much was the total compensation increase including benefits?
The total compensation increase, including benefits, amounted to 19.5%.
Did the new contract help avert a strike at the Puebla plant?
Yes, the agreement averted a threatened strike at the Puebla assembly plant.
How many workers are employed at Audi Mexico's Puebla plant?
Roughly 4,000 unionized workers are employed at the Puebla plant.
How often will the new contract be reviewed?
The new contract will be reviewed annually.

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