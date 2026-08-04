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AI offers 'lifeline' for emerging economies, World Bank says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AI offers 'lifeline' for emerging economies, World Bank says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Artificial Intelligence Emerging Economies

World Bank: AI Gives Emerging Economies Chance for Rapid Development

By Libby George

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Developing Economies

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Artificial intelligence could enable developing countries to gain a century's worth of development in a decade if they act quickly on power, connectivity and skills gaps, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday.

Opportunities Presented by AI

Widespread job losses due to AI are also less of a threat to emerging economies, the report found, adding that developing economies have more to gain and less to fear than richer nations.

"AI has thrown developing economies a lifeline, and they should seize it," Indermit Gill, the World Bank's chief economist, said in a statement accompanying the report.

Companies worldwide are spending billions to harness an anticipated AI revolution, while governments are scrambling to ensure their nations reap the benefits.

Infrastructure and Resource Challenges

For many companies and countries, the challenge will be to build power-hungry data centres and find the energy generation to support them. But Gill said emerging economies do not need vast resources or bespoke large language models to benefit.

"By adapting small, low-cost AI tools to local conditions, they can bring better medical care, education, judicial services and agricultural extension within reach of millions," Gill said.

Sector-Specific Benefits

Health workers may be able to use AI to speed diagnoses, teachers to improve lesson plans and farmers to determine what to plant and when.

The International Monetary Fund has said that AI could boost Sub-Saharan Africa's economy by about 4% over the next decade under the right circumstances.

Risks and Challenges for Emerging Economies

Job Market Implications

FEWER JOBS AT RISK, BUT STAKES ARE HIGH

Generative AI is three times more likely to threaten jobs in rich countries, where 14.2% are at risk, than in low- and middle-income countries, where 4.5% of jobs are exposed, the report found.

The share of jobs expected to benefit from meaningful productivity gains is also similar: 16.2% in developing economies and 18.7% in high-income countries.

Policy Recommendations and Warnings

The report said governments must improve electricity and internet access, boost digital skills and expand access to smartphones and computing devices.

It warned, however, that AI could bring "greater income inequality, stealthier misinformation, and political repression."

But the cost of missing out would be severe, according to the World Bank.

"Today's developing economies missed the first Industrial Revolution and spent the next two centuries paying the price," Gill said. "They cannot afford to miss this one."

(Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Paul Simao)

Key Takeaways

  • Emerging economies could accelerate development dramatically through AI, provided they address infrastructure and skills gaps (‘four Cs’: connectivity, compute, context, competency) (worldbank.org).
  • Affordable, localized “small AI” tools—fit for everyday devices—can boost services like agriculture, healthcare, and education without requiring large-scale compute infrastructure (worldbank.org).
  • In Sub‑Saharan Africa, AI might raise GDP by up to 4% over the next decade under high-adoption scenarios, but current constraints severely limit short-term gains (elibrary.imf.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI benefit emerging economies according to the World Bank?
AI can help developing countries achieve a century’s worth of progress in a decade by improving healthcare, education, agriculture, and judicial services if gaps in power, connectivity, and skills are addressed.
Are job losses from AI a significant threat in emerging economies?
The World Bank report finds that job losses due to AI are less severe in emerging economies compared to richer nations, as fewer jobs are exposed to AI disruption.
What infrastructure improvements are needed for AI to succeed in developing countries?
Governments must expand electricity and internet access, promote digital skills, and increase access to smartphones and computers for AI adoption to be effective.
What potential risks does AI pose for emerging markets?
The report warns that AI could increase income inequality, enable stealthier misinformation, and support political repression if not managed carefully.
How much could AI boost economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa?
According to the International Monetary Fund cited in the article, AI could increase Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy by about 4% over the next decade under optimal conditions.

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