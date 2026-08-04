Brussels Airlines Reports €70 Million H1 2026 Loss on Fuel and Ebola Impact

Financial Performance and Operational Challenges in H1 2026

Core Earnings and Revenue Trends

BRUSSELS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brussels Airlines reported an adjusted loss in core earnings of €70 million ($80.65 million) for the first half of 2026 on Tuesday, as higher fuel costs, an Ebola outbreak in East Africa and third-party strikes weighed on results.

The Lufthansa Group carrier said the adjusted EBIT represented a 50% decline compared with the same period last year, with fuel costs alone rising €64 million year-on-year amid oil price volatility tied to the U.S.-Iran war.

Passenger and Flight Growth

• Brussels Airlines carried 4.5 million passengers on 34,200 flights in the first half, up 8.1% and 5.5% respectively, with revenues rising 9.5%.

Major Challenges Impacting Results

Ebola Outbreak and Its Effects

• The Ebola outbreak declared in East Africa in May reduced travel demand and created crew scheduling and operational challenges at affected destinations.

Strikes and Operational Disruptions

• Worker's strikes at Brussels Airport in March and May, and a as well as one by Belgian air traffic controllers in early June, had a combined negative earnings impact of €3 million.

Operational Stability Improvements

• Per-passenger irregularity costs fell 16% as the airline said operational stability improved.

Fleet and Partnership Updates

Long-Haul Fleet Decisions

• Brussels Airlines will not add two Airbus A330 aircraft to its fleet in 2027 as previously planned, keeping its long-haul fleet at 11 A330s.

Wet-Lease Aircraft Changes

• Four airBaltic wet-lease aircraft currently operating for Brussels Airlines through October will not return for the 2027 summer season.

Parent Company Outlook

Lufthansa Group Financial Guidance

• Parent Lufthansa also warned on Tuesday its 2026 adjusted EBIT would fall to between €1.7 billion and €2.2 billion , down from €1.96 billion in 2025, also citing surging fuel costs.

Executive Commentary

• "A successful Summer will be more crucial than ever to achieve positive full-year results," said Brussels Airlines Chief Financial Officer Nina Öwerdieck.

($1 = 0.8680 euros)

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Louise Heavens)