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Fuel costs, Ebola hit Brussels Airlines' first-half core earnings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Fuel costs, Ebola hit Brussels Airlines' first-half core earnings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Brussels Airlines Reports €70 Million H1 2026 Loss on Fuel and Ebola Impact

Financial Performance and Operational Challenges in H1 2026

Core Earnings and Revenue Trends

BRUSSELS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brussels Airlines reported an adjusted loss in core earnings of €70 million ($80.65 million) for the first half of 2026 on Tuesday, as higher fuel costs, an Ebola outbreak in East Africa and third-party strikes weighed on results.

The Lufthansa Group carrier said the adjusted EBIT represented a 50% decline compared with the same period last year, with fuel costs alone rising €64 million year-on-year amid oil price volatility tied to the U.S.-Iran war.

Passenger and Flight Growth

• Brussels Airlines carried 4.5 million passengers on 34,200 flights in the first half, up 8.1% and 5.5% respectively, with revenues rising 9.5%.

Major Challenges Impacting Results

Ebola Outbreak and Its Effects

• The Ebola outbreak declared in East Africa in May reduced travel demand and created crew scheduling and operational challenges at affected destinations.

Strikes and Operational Disruptions

• Worker's strikes at Brussels Airport in March and May, and a as well as one by Belgian air traffic controllers in early June, had a combined negative earnings impact of €3 million.

Operational Stability Improvements

• Per-passenger irregularity costs fell 16% as the airline said operational stability improved.

Fleet and Partnership Updates

Long-Haul Fleet Decisions

• Brussels Airlines will not add two Airbus A330 aircraft to its fleet in 2027 as previously planned, keeping its long-haul fleet at 11 A330s.

Wet-Lease Aircraft Changes

• Four airBaltic wet-lease aircraft currently operating for Brussels Airlines through October will not return for the 2027 summer season.

Parent Company Outlook

Lufthansa Group Financial Guidance

• Parent Lufthansa also warned on Tuesday its 2026 adjusted EBIT would fall to between €1.7 billion and €2.2 billion , down from €1.96 billion in 2025, also citing surging fuel costs.

Executive Commentary

• "A successful Summer will be more crucial than ever to achieve positive full-year results," said Brussels Airlines Chief Financial Officer Nina Öwerdieck.

($1 = 0.8680 euros)

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Fuel expenses jumped by around €64 million year‑on‑year amid volatile oil prices driven by Middle East turmoil, significantly pressuring profitability. (press.brusselsairlines.com)
  • An Ebola outbreak declared in mid‑May 2026 in eastern DR Congo and Uganda dampened demand, disrupted scheduling, and remains a WHO‑declared international health emergency. (investing.com)
  • Strikes by workers at Brussels Airport and by Belgian air traffic controllers shaved off another €3 million, even as passenger numbers rose 8.1 % and revenues climbed 9.5 %. (press.brusselsairlines.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brussels Airlines report a core earnings loss in H1 2026?
Brussels Airlines reported a €70 million core earnings loss due to higher fuel costs, an Ebola outbreak in East Africa, and several worker and air traffic controller strikes.
How much did fuel costs increase for Brussels Airlines?
Fuel costs for Brussels Airlines rose by €64 million year-on-year in the first half of 2026, largely due to oil price volatility linked to the U.S.-Iran war.
How did the Ebola outbreak affect Brussels Airlines?
The Ebola outbreak in East Africa reduced travel demand and created operational challenges for Brussels Airlines at affected destinations.
What operational decisions did Brussels Airlines make for its fleet?
Brussels Airlines will not add two Airbus A330 aircraft in 2027 as previously planned and will keep its long-haul fleet at 11 A330s.
What was the impact of strikes on Brussels Airlines' earnings?
Strikes at Brussels Airport and by air traffic controllers had a combined negative earnings impact of €3 million.

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