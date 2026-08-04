Brussels Airlines Reports €70 Million H1 2026 Loss on Fuel and Ebola Impact
Financial Performance and Operational Challenges in H1 2026
Core Earnings and Revenue Trends
BRUSSELS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brussels Airlines reported an adjusted loss in core earnings of €70 million ($80.65 million) for the first half of 2026 on Tuesday, as higher fuel costs, an Ebola outbreak in East Africa and third-party strikes weighed on results.
The Lufthansa Group carrier said the adjusted EBIT represented a 50% decline compared with the same period last year, with fuel costs alone rising €64 million year-on-year amid oil price volatility tied to the U.S.-Iran war.
Passenger and Flight Growth
• Brussels Airlines carried 4.5 million passengers on 34,200 flights in the first half, up 8.1% and 5.5% respectively, with revenues rising 9.5%.
Major Challenges Impacting Results
Ebola Outbreak and Its Effects
• The Ebola outbreak declared in East Africa in May reduced travel demand and created crew scheduling and operational challenges at affected destinations.
Strikes and Operational Disruptions
• Worker's strikes at Brussels Airport in March and May, and a as well as one by Belgian air traffic controllers in early June, had a combined negative earnings impact of €3 million.
Operational Stability Improvements
• Per-passenger irregularity costs fell 16% as the airline said operational stability improved.
Fleet and Partnership Updates
Long-Haul Fleet Decisions
• Brussels Airlines will not add two Airbus A330 aircraft to its fleet in 2027 as previously planned, keeping its long-haul fleet at 11 A330s.
Wet-Lease Aircraft Changes
• Four airBaltic wet-lease aircraft currently operating for Brussels Airlines through October will not return for the 2027 summer season.
Parent Company Outlook
Lufthansa Group Financial Guidance
• Parent Lufthansa also warned on Tuesday its 2026 adjusted EBIT would fall to between €1.7 billion and €2.2 billion , down from €1.96 billion in 2025, also citing surging fuel costs.
Executive Commentary
• "A successful Summer will be more crucial than ever to achieve positive full-year results," said Brussels Airlines Chief Financial Officer Nina Öwerdieck.
($1 = 0.8680 euros)
(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Louise Heavens)