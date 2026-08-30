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US forces strike two Iranian launchers on Iran's Larak island, US official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 30, 2026

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US Forces Target Iranian Launchers on Larak Island Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Escalation in the Strait of Hormuz: Details and Implications

By Kanishka Singh and Phil Stewart

US Strikes on Larak Island

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. forces struck two Iranian launchers on Iran's Larak island on Sunday, a U.S. official said, marking the first known American strikes on Iran since late July.

"I can confirm that earlier today U.S. forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into Strait of Hormuz," the U.S. official said.

Iranian Response and Casualties

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the attack killed and wounded several soldiers and citizens and would be met with a "response and punishment" from Tehran, Iranian state media reported.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported the U.S. carried out a drone strike on the island.

Statements from US Leadership

U.S. President Donald Trump ​said last week that all mines ‌had been detonated or removed from the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran has been told that any ship ​or boat placing new mines will be ​destroyed.

Recent History of US-Iran Strikes

The last known U.S. strikes on Iran were in late July as the war has reached a stalemate in recent weeks with Washington threatening to impose costly sanctions on countries that support Iran.

Broader Regional Conflict

US and Israeli Military Actions

The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. bases. The Iran war has now crossed its six-month mark.

Humanitarian Impact

Casualties and Displacement

U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions. Eighteen U.S. service members have been killed in the conflict.

Economic Consequences

The war has led to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which before the conflict used to see a transit of about a fifth of the world's oil barrels consumed.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Phil Stewart in Washington and Yasmine Ghania and Hatem Maher in Cairo; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • This marks the first U.S. strike inside Iran since late July, signaling renewed direct military action in the six‑month‑old Iran war (axios.com).
  • The strike was aimed at preventing IRGC forces from placing sea‑mines in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil shipments (axios.com).
  • Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed several military and civilian casualties and pledged to respond and punish the aggressor, heightening regional tensions (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US forces strike Iranian launchers on Larak island?
US forces acted after observing the Iranian Revolutionary Guard preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.
How did Iran respond to the US strike on Larak Island?
Iran's Revolutionary Guards reported casualties and vowed a 'response and punishment' for the US attack.
When was the last known US strike on Iran before this incident?
The last known US strikes on Iran occurred in late July, prior to this Larak Island incident.
What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz in this conflict?
The Strait of Hormuz is vital for global oil transit, with about a fifth of the world's oil passing through before the conflict.
How has the Iran war impacted the region according to the article?
The war has killed thousands, displaced millions, and led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

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