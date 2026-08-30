Explosion Reported Near Iran's Larak Island After US Forces Strike Launchers
Incident Overview and Developments
Explosion Near Larak Island
Aug 30 (Reuters) - An explosion was heard near Iran's Larak Island, the Fars news agency reported Sunday, adding that the cause was unknown.
US Forces Strike Iranian Launchers
Details of the Strike
Earlier on Sunday, U.S. forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak island, Axios reported, citing a U.S. official.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Hatem Maher and Yasmine Ghania; Editing by Edmund Klamann)