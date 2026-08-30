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Finance

Explosion heard near Iran's Larak Island, Fars news agency reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 30, 2026

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Explosion Reported Near Iran's Larak Island After US Forces Strike Launchers

Incident Overview and Developments

Explosion Near Larak Island

Aug 30 (Reuters) - An explosion was heard near Iran's Larak Island, the Fars news agency reported Sunday, adding that the cause was unknown.

US Forces Strike Iranian Launchers

Details of the Strike

Earlier on Sunday, U.S. forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak island, Axios reported, citing a U.S. official.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Hatem Maher and Yasmine Ghania; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • An explosion was reported near Larak Island on August 30, with no clear cause identified, according to Fars News Agency (vista.ir).
  • Axios, citing a U.S. official, reported earlier the same day that U.S. forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island (axios.com).
  • Larak Island is strategically vital, sitting at the narrowest part of the Strait of Hormuz and serving as an important point for Iran’s oil exports (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened near Iran's Larak Island?
An explosion was heard near Iran's Larak Island, though the cause remains unknown according to recent reports.
Who reported the explosion near Larak Island?
The explosion was reported by the Fars news agency and cited in international news outlets.
Were US forces involved in the incident at Larak Island?
Yes, US forces reportedly struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island before the explosion was heard.
Is the cause of the explosion near Larak Island known?
As of the latest reports, the cause of the explosion remains unknown.
Which agencies covered the incident near Larak Island?
Reuters and Axios reported on the explosion and related US military actions near Larak Island.

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