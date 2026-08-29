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Lawrence half-century propels England towards victory over Pakistan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 29, 2026

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Cricket England Pakistan Test Series Sports Headlines

Dan Lawrence’s Half-Century Puts England in Control Against Pakistan at Lord’s

By Neil Squires

England Takes Command on Rain-Hit Third Day at Lord’s

LONDON, Aug 29 - Dan Lawrence piloted England into a near-unassailable position against Pakistan on a rain-hit third day of the second test at Lord’s.

Lawrence’s Impactful Innings

The 29-year-old, recalled to the test team for the series after a two-year absence following the international retirement of Ben Stokes, struck an unbeaten 50 as England stretched their second innings lead to 357 with three second innings wickets left.

Lawrence struck two sixes and six fours in a 66-ball stay as England reached 177-7 when play was called off for the day.

Pakistan’s Struggles with the Ball

Muhammad Abbas took three wickets in the bowler-friendly conditions to take his match haul to seven but even with his contribution Pakistan are in a hopeless position.

Match Situation and Outlook

With two days left in the match, an uneven pitch and an improved weather forecast, particularly for Monday, England are odds-on to close out the win which would deliver a first series win since December 2024.

Pakistan’s Batting Woes

The target is almost certainly beyond Pakistan already. The tourists’ fragile batting line-up has yet to score more than 171 in an innings in this series.

They were shot out for 110 in their first innings by England’s potent pace attack and opener Imam-ul-Haq will be unable to bat after not taking the field today because of a calf injury.

Key Moments of the Day

England, who resumed on 81-3 when play eventually got underway at 2.20pm, lost Emilio Gay early, lbw to Abbas, after only adding a single to his overnight score.

Harry Brook pressed onto 34 before edging Abbas into the gloves of wicket-keeper Muhammad Rizwan who took a good catch standing up the stumps.

First innings half-century maker Jamie Smith fell for seven, chipping Abbas to Shan Masood at mid-wicket but Lawrence dug in.

Lawrence’s Aggression and Milestone

He lost Gus Atkinson three balls after tea, lbw to Mohammad Ali, but took the attack to spinner Ali Usman, slog-sweeping him over mid-wicket for six to add to the earlier blow off Ali over the extra cover ropes.

A pulled single to deep mid-wicket off Ali brought up a deserved half-century.

It was his second in successive matches after making 51 in the first test victory at Headingley that gave England a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

(Reporting by Neil Squires)

Key Takeaways

  • Lawrence was recalled to the Test side after a two-year absence following Ben Stokes’ retirement and rewarded selectors with his second successive half‑century in the series (bbc.com.im).
  • Despite bowler‑friendly, rain‑interrupted conditions at Lord’s, Lawrence counter‑attacked with two sixes and six fours in a 66‑ball innings, guiding England to 177‑7 in their second innings (bbclatestnews.pages.dev).
  • England now lead by 357 runs with three wickets remaining, and with an improved weather forecast and Pakistan’s frail batting, are odds‑on to seal their first Test series win since December 2024 (bbclatestnews.pages.dev)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Dan Lawrence contribute in England’s second Test against Pakistan?
Dan Lawrence scored an unbeaten 50, helping England stretch their lead to 357 and putting them in a strong position.
What was the match situation at the end of day three?
England were 177-7 in their second innings, leading by 357 runs with three wickets remaining after rain curtailed play.
Who were the key performers for Pakistan in the second Test?
Muhammad Abbas claimed three wickets on the third day, bringing his match total to seven wickets.
What challenges does Pakistan face going into the final two days?
Pakistan faces a daunting target, an uneven pitch, and a depleted batting lineup, including the absence of Imam-ul-Haq due to injury.
Why was Dan Lawrence recalled to the England team?
Dan Lawrence was recalled following Ben Stokes’ international retirement and made significant contributions in consecutive matches.

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