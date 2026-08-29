Far-right Commentator Milo Yiannopoulos Deported from United States to UK

Details Surrounding Milo Yiannopoulos's Deportation

By Chris Kirkham

Arrest and Deportation Timeline

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 (Reuters) - British far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos was deported back to his home country, the United Kingdom, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said on Saturday.

The deportation on Friday came a day after Yiannopoulos, 41, was arrested at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). A DHS spokesperson said he "chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation's laws" after legally entering the country in May 2019.

Legal Proceedings and Immigration Status

Yiannopoulos, who has called for stricter immigration enforcement than the Trump administration has carried out, including ICE checkpoints at supermarket entrances, did not appear for an immigration hearing and was issued a final order of removal on July 22, according to DHS.

Yiannopoulos could not immediately be reached for comment.

Media Coverage and Public Reaction

TMZ Report and Celebrity Connections

The celebrity news site TMZ.com, which broke the news of ‌his ⁠arrest, suggested that Yiannopoulos, who has close ties to the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was in New Orleans ahead of the musician's scheduled performance there on Friday night.

Political Views and Public Statements

Support for Trump and Controversial Rhetoric

Yiannopoulos was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign and often espoused anti-Islamic and anti-immigrant rhetoric. In a June 2025 post on the social media platform X, he wrote: "We have got to deport millions and millions and millions of people. Without that, nothing else matters."

(Reporting by Chris Kirkham in Los Angeles; editing by Donna Bryson and Sanjeev Miglani)