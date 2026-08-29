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Far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos deported to UK - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos deported to UK

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 29, 2026

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Far-right Commentator Milo Yiannopoulos Deported from United States to UK

Details Surrounding Milo Yiannopoulos's Deportation

By Chris Kirkham

Arrest and Deportation Timeline

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 (Reuters) - British far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos was deported back to his home country, the United Kingdom, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said on Saturday.

The deportation on Friday came a day after Yiannopoulos, 41, was arrested at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). A DHS spokesperson said he "chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation's laws" after legally entering the country in May 2019.

Legal Proceedings and Immigration Status

Yiannopoulos, who has called for stricter immigration enforcement than the Trump administration has carried out, including ICE checkpoints at supermarket entrances, did not appear for an immigration hearing and was issued a final order of removal on July 22, according to DHS.

Yiannopoulos could not immediately be reached for comment.

Media Coverage and Public Reaction

TMZ Report and Celebrity Connections

The celebrity news site TMZ.com, which broke the news of ‌his ⁠arrest, suggested that Yiannopoulos, who has close ties to the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was in New Orleans ahead of the musician's scheduled performance there on Friday night.

Political Views and Public Statements

Support for Trump and Controversial Rhetoric

Yiannopoulos was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign and often espoused anti-Islamic and anti-immigrant rhetoric. In a June 2025 post on the social media platform X, he wrote: "We have got to deport millions and millions and millions of people. Without that, nothing else matters."

(Reporting by Chris Kirkham in Los Angeles; editing by Donna Bryson and Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • Yiannopoulos entered the US legally in May 2019 but overstayed, prompting DHS to label him an “illegal alien” and culminate in a final removal order issued July 22 after he failed to appear in court. (investing.com)
  • His deportation follows an ironic turn: he had publicly advocated for aggressive ICE enforcement, including on‑the‑spot deportations and checkpoints at supermarkets and public venues. (investing.com)
  • He was arrested on Thursday, August 27, at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and flown back to the UK on Friday according to DHS and US media reports. (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Milo Yiannopoulos deported from the United States?
He was deported after overstaying his visa and failing to appear for an immigration hearing, resulting in a final order of removal by DHS.
When and where was Milo Yiannopoulos arrested?
Milo Yiannopoulos was arrested by ICE at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
Which country was Milo Yiannopoulos deported to?
He was deported to his home country, the United Kingdom.
What did Milo Yiannopoulos advocate regarding immigration enforcement?
He advocated for stricter immigration enforcement, including ICE checkpoints at supermarket entrances.
What is Milo Yiannopoulos's connection to public figures?
He has close ties to rapper Ye (Kanye West) and was a vocal supporter of Donald Trump.

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