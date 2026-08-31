GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
US, Iran exchange fire in flare-up; Bessent signals more sanctions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

US, Iran exchange fire in flare-up; Bessent signals more sanctions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Sanctions Middle East

US Hits Iran's Larak Island, Bessent Warns of More Banking Sanctions

Escalation in US-Iran Tensions and Financial Measures

By Phil Stewart and David Lawder

US Strikes on Larak Island

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. forces struck two rocket launchers on Iran's Larak Island on Sunday, a U.S. official said, marking the first known American strikes on the Islamic republic since late July.

Strategic Importance of Larak Island

The small Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz near the strategic port of Bandar Abbas overlooks shipping lanes at the mouth of the Gulf, giving it a key role in tension over Iran, maritime security and global energy supplies.

Iran's Immediate Response

Iran responded by launching an attack on two U.S. bases in Jordan, Iranian media said.

Shift from Military to Economic Pressure

The return to hostilities follows weeks in which the Trump administration has stepped up efforts to punish Tehran and its business partners with costly economic sanctions, shifting away from military options.

Bessent's Warning on Banking Sanctions

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Reuters on Sunday new secondary sanctions were likely to be unveiled weekly in the effort to pressure Iran, with an initial focus on banks.

Focus on Banking Sector

"We're starting with the banks, and we're telling the banks it's not okay to have Iranian money and to aid the regime," Bessent said in an interview.

After imposing penalties on the United Arab Emirates branches of Egypt's Banque Misr on Friday over alleged financial links to Iran, Bessent said the next step may be cutting off an institution entirely from the dollar-based financial system.

"You're going to see a lot more of these every week," Bessent told Reuters, ahead of a meeting of Group of 20 finance leaders.

Details of the Military Engagement

First Known Military Attacks in Weeks

FIRST KNOWN MILITARY ATTACKS IN WEEKS

In describing the first known U.S. military strikes since late July, a U.S. official said forces attacked two Iranian launchers on Larak Island.

"Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz," the source added.

Iran's Retaliation and Regional Impact

In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles at Jordan, targeting two U.S. bases. Jordan's armed forces had intercepted eight missiles that entered its airspace, state television said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the attack killed and wounded several soldiers and citizens and vowed a "response and punishment" from Tehran, according to Iranian state media.

US Central Command Statement

In a statement, the U.S. Central Command, said it took "limited, precise" action against minelaying forces of Iran's Revolutionary Guards that posed an "imminent threat" in the Strait of Hormuz. It gave no details.

After the U.S. strikes, Iran attacked U.S. forces station in Jordan, a Fox News reporter said on Sunday, citing a U.S. source. Nearly all incoming missiles "have been intercepted at this point," the reporter said on X, flagging a lack of significant impact.

Implications for Global Shipping and Energy

Impact on Shipping Lanes

Amid threats to shipping, the number of visible commodity vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz dropped to five a day over the weekend, shipping data showed.

The actual number could be higher as some vessels have switched off automatic identification systems to evade attacks.

Statements from US and Iran on Strait Security

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump ​said all mines ‌had been detonated or removed from the international waters of the strait and Iran had been warned that any vessel placing new mines would be ​destroyed.

While Trump has repeatedly said the Strait of Hormuz is open, Iran's Revolutionary Guards' navy had called those statements "an obvious lie", reiterating that it remained closed to ships without Iranian permission.

The waterway carried nearly a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments before it was blockaded in the six-month-old Iran war.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David Lawder in Asheville, North Carolina, Phil Stewart and Kanishka Singh in Washington, Helen Coster in New York, and Yasmine Ghania and Hatem Maher in Cairo; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. struck rocket launchers on Larak Island after IRGC forces prepared sea‑mine attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, marking first known strikes since late July (axios.com).
  • Iran responded by launching ballistic missiles at U.S. bases in Jordan; most were intercepted with minimal impact (internazionale.it).
  • Treasury Secretary Bessent indicated new secondary sanctions would be unveiled weekly, targeting banks first and potentially cutting institutions off from the dollar system (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the recent US-Iran military exchange?
US forces struck Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island, prompting Iran to launch missile attacks on US bases in Jordan.
What new sanctions did Treasury Secretary Bessent announce?
Bessent stated that the US will introduce weekly secondary sanctions, initially focusing on cutting Iranian banks off from the dollar system.
How did Iran respond to the US strikes on Larak Island?
Iran launched ballistic missiles at two US bases in Jordan, with most missiles intercepted according to Jordan’s armed forces.
Why is the Strait of Hormuz significant in this conflict?
The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic shipping lane for global crude oil and LNG supplies, making its security crucial for global energy markets.
What was the impact on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz?
Visible vessel transit dropped to five a day over the weekend, with some switching off tracking systems to evade attacks.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dollar near two-week high as Warsh boosts rate-hike bets; yen slips past 160

Dollar near two-week high as Warsh boosts rate-hike bets; yen slips past 160

Image for Oil jumps more than 1% after US attack on Iran's Larak island

Oil jumps more than 1% after US attack on Iran's Larak island

Image for Shares skid in Asia as oil, yields stay high

Shares skid in Asia as oil, yields stay high

Image for Before flood catastrophe, Nepal asked China for early warnings as risks mounted

Before flood catastrophe, Nepal asked China for early warnings as risks mounted

Image for Bessent says yen moves 'pretty contained' and not disorderly

Bessent says yen moves 'pretty contained' and not disorderly

Image for US forces strike two Iranian launchers on Iran's Larak island, US official says

US forces strike two Iranian launchers on Iran's Larak island, US official says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Pacific forum set to open in Palau without several leaders
Pacific forum set to open in Palau without several leaders
Image for Explosion heard near Iran's Larak Island, Fars news agency reports
Explosion heard near Iran's Larak Island, Fars news agency reports
Image for Ukraine defence chief to outline war plan as Kyiv seeks more funds
Ukraine defence chief to outline war plan as Kyiv seeks more funds
Image for Ukraine's former defence chief seeks US investment for defence tech fund, FT reports
Ukraine's former defence chief seeks US investment for defence tech fund, FT reports
Image for Merz says Germany finalising response to suspected Leipzig attack
Merz says Germany finalising response to suspected Leipzig attack
Image for Iceland rejects EU-accession talks in close-fought referendum
Iceland rejects EU-accession talks in close-fought referendum
Image for NATO sees no imminent threat of attack, official says
NATO sees no imminent threat of attack, official says
Image for US Treasury's Bessent faces G20 diplomacy test amid tariffs, Iran war, bond turmoil
US Treasury's Bessent faces G20 diplomacy test amid tariffs, Iran war, bond turmoil
Image for The battle to build a global defence bank
The battle to build a global defence bank
Image for Incoming Swiss bank lobby chief warns against over-regulation, FT says
Incoming Swiss bank lobby chief warns against over-regulation, FT says
Image for Europe's central bankers fear more turbulence in testy U.S. relations
Europe's central bankers fear more turbulence in testy U.S. relations
Image for Nepal resumes flood rescue, seeks technical help and billions of dollars
Nepal resumes flood rescue, seeks technical help and billions of dollars
View All Finance Posts