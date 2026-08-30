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Pacific forum set to open in Palau without several leaders

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 30, 2026

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Finance Regional Economics Pacific Forum Climate development

Pacific Islands Forum Opens in Palau Amid Absences and Regional Challenges

Key Developments and Issues at the 2024 Pacific Islands Forum

By Lucy Craymer

Leadership Attendance and Representation

WELLINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Pacific leaders started to gather in Palau on Monday for the annual Pacific Islands Forum, but the absence of several heads of government has cast a shadow over a meeting intended to demonstrate regional unity.

Fiji, Vanuatu, Samoa and Solomon Islands' prime ministers and the Kiribati president will not attend the leaders' retreat in person.

Reasons for Absences

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale was due to attend but left Palau to face a no-confidence motion at home. Kiribati said President Taneti Maamau was unable to travel because parliament was sitting and flights were limited. The absent leaders are expected to be represented by ministers or senior officials.

Forum Theme and Agenda

The meeting, hosted by Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. in Koror through September 4, is being held under the theme "B.E.L.A.U. — Building Economies: Life. Action. Unity."

Strategic Priorities

Leaders will review progress under the region's 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, consider reforms to the forum's regional architecture and partnerships, and seek to coordinate climate priorities before the COP31 climate summit later this year, according to an Australian parliamentary library backgrounder.

Calls for Tangible Outcomes

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Pacific countries wanted tangible outcomes.

"We want more doing, less hui (meeting)," Peters told reporters on Sunday, using the Maori word for meeting.

Economic and Infrastructure Challenges

Economic pressures will also be high on the agenda, including rising fuel and transport costs, job creation, connectivity and investment in more resilient infrastructure. Leaders are due to meet the Asian Development Bank president later on Monday.

Oil Supply and Relief Measures

Peters said oil supply disruptions were among the region's most pressing concerns and foreshadowed an announcement on relief measures that could come within days.

Regional Security and International Relations

Regional security is also expected to feature after a Pacific Island foreign ministers' meeting in Suva earlier this month failed to agree on a collective response to a Chinese missile test in the Pacific. Peters said it was unclear whether leaders would reach a common position in Palau, adding that the time elapsed since the test raised questions about the value of a response now.

Participation of Dialogue Partners

Dialogue partners including the U.S., China, Japan and Singapore will return to the forum after being excluded from last year's meeting in Honiara. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and China's Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs Qian Bo are among those expected to attend.

Taiwan's Involvement

Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung is also in Palau for meetings and side events held alongside the forum. His presence is likely to draw attention because Palau is one of three Pacific states that maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taipei, while China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and opposes its participation in international forums.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • At least five leaders, including Solomon Islands’ PM Matthew Wale, pulled out due to domestic issues like a no‑confidence motion, parliamentary sitting, and limited flights (theguardian.com)
  • The Forum is convening amid high‑stakes discussions on the 2050 Strategy, climate resilience ahead of COP31, security, fuel costs, resilience financing via the Pacific Resilience Facility, and reform of regional architecture (aph.gov.au)
  • The absences weaken the Forum’s image of unity just as dialogue partners including the US and China return, and debates rattle over Taiwan’s role—highlighting geopolitical tensions in the region (abc.net.au)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which leaders are absent from the Pacific Islands Forum in Palau?
Prime ministers from Fiji, Vanuatu, Samoa, Solomon Islands, and the Kiribati president are not attending in person.
What are the main topics at the Pacific Islands Forum in Palau?
Economic pressures, climate priorities, regional security, and reforms to the forum's structure are key topics.
Why is the Pacific Islands Forum in Palau significant for finance and development?
Leaders are discussing job creation, infrastructure investment, connectivity, and responses to rising fuel and transport costs.
Will dialogue partners attend the 2024 Pacific Islands Forum?
Yes, representatives from the U.S., China, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan are expected to attend the forum.
How does the Pacific Islands Forum address climate issues?
The forum coordinates climate priorities and action ahead of the upcoming COP31 climate summit.

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