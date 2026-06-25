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Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics International Relations

Russia Closes Romanian Consulate in St Petersburg Over Diplomatic Dispute

Russia's Response to Romanian Diplomatic Actions

Background of the Diplomatic Dispute

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it would expel Romania's consul general and shut down Bucharest's consulate in St Petersburg in protest against Romania's decision to close Russia's consulate in Constanta.

Details of the Consulate Closures

Official Statements and Reactions

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • This tit‑for‑tat diplomatic exchange underscores escalating tensions between Russia and Romania, tied to drone-related incidents and growing security concerns.
  • Romania’s May 29 action to close the Russian consulate in Constanța and expel its consul followed a Russian drone crash into a residential building in Galați, injuring two people (khaleejtimes.com).
  • Russia responded on June 25 by summoning the Romanian ambassador and shutting Romania’s consulate in St. Petersburg, consistent with previous retaliatory diplomatic patterns (devdiscourse.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia shut the Romanian consulate in St Petersburg?
Russia closed the Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in response to Romania's decision to close Russia's consulate in Constanta.
Which Romanian official was expelled by Russia?
Russia expelled Romania's consul general as part of the diplomatic retaliation.
What prompted the diplomatic dispute between Russia and Romania?
The dispute began after Romania decided to close Russia's consulate in Constanta, prompting reciprocal action from Russia.
Who announced the closure of the Romanian consulate in St Petersburg?
The closure was announced by Russia's Foreign Ministry.

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