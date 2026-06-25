Russia Closes Romanian Consulate in St Petersburg Over Diplomatic Dispute
Russia's Response to Romanian Diplomatic Actions
Background of the Diplomatic Dispute
MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it would expel Romania's consul general and shut down Bucharest's consulate in St Petersburg in protest against Romania's decision to close Russia's consulate in Constanta.
Details of the Consulate Closures
Official Statements and Reactions
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)