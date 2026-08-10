Russia Announces $122 Million Support to Redirect Farm Product Exports
Government Support for Agricultural Export Logistics
Overview of the Financial Support
MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Russian government is preparing a decree to provide about 10 billion roubles ($122.10 million) in support for rail shipments of agricultural products destined for export, Vedomosti said on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the grain market.
Redirection of Cargo Flows
Impact on Export Routes
The measure would help redirect cargo flows from the Rostov region to Black Sea and Baltic Sea ports and from Siberia to Far East ports amid shipping curbs in the Sea of Azov, one source told the newspaper.
Exchange Rate Information
($1=81.9000 roubles)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy)