GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
US DFC approves €85 million loan to Ukraine's DTEK - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

US DFC approves €85 million loan to Ukraine's DTEK

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Energy Markets

US DFC Grants €85 Million Loan to DTEK for Battery Storage Expansion in Ukraine

Main Developments in US-Ukraine Energy Financing

Overview of the Loan Approval

KYIV, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation approved an €85 million ($97.5 million) loan to Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, to expand its battery storage, DFC and DTEK said on Wednesday.

It is the DFC's largest loan for Ukraine's energy sector since the start of Russia's invasion in 2022.

Statements from Key Stakeholders

DTEK's Perspective

"This €85 million loan means we can release more funds to build more battery storage and other projects," said Maxim Timchenko, the chief executive officer of DTEK. "For me, the financial part is very important, but much more significant is this signal that DFC is ready to support Ukraine and DTEK." 

"They have made an assessment of the risk, understand how to manage it, and are saying that private investors should follow," he said.

DFC's Position

DFC's chief executive, Ben Black, said in a statement that U.S. President Donald Trump had empowered the DFC to proceed with the investment.

"These projects will support billions in American exports, secure critical infrastructure and resources in Ukraine, Jordan, Central Asia, and across Africa, and strengthen U.S. companies competing in some of the most important markets in the world.”

Background on DTEK and Battery Storage Projects

Ownership and Corporate Structure

DTEK is owned by SCM Holdings, whose sole shareholder and ultimate beneficiary is Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine's richest man.

Battery Storage Expansion

Last year, DTEK launched Ukraine's largest battery storage facility to ensure stable power supplies as Russia has persistently targeted Ukrainian energy facilities in missile and drone attacks during more than four years of war.

Deployment and Capacity

Six battery storage systems have been connected to the power grid in the capital, Kyiv, and in Dnipropetrovsk region in Eastern Ukraine. 

The facilities, constructed in partnership with U.S.-based Fluence, a battery storage technology company, have the capacity to store 400 megawatt hours of electricity — enough to power 600,000 Ukrainian households for two hours.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8721 euro)

(Reporting by Olena Harmash in Kyiv; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The €85 million (~$97.5 million) DFC loan to DTEK is the largest U.S. developmental financing in Ukraine’s energy sector since Russia’s 2022 invasion, signaling strong U.S. support for Ukraine’s energy recovery and resilience (dtek.com).
  • DTEK’s ongoing battery‑storage rollout includes six Fluence‑built systems totaling 200 MW/400 MWh—capable of powering 600,000 Ukrainian households for two hours—enhancing grid stability amid sustained attacks (dtek.com).
  • The project underscores international coordination in Ukraine’s energy rebuilding: IFC and other institutions are also mobilizing large-scale blended and green financing, including €157 million for wind energy and multi‑hundred‑million‑euro guarantees for reconstruction and renewables (ifc.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the DFC's €85 million loan to DTEK?
The loan aims to help DTEK expand its battery storage capacity and other energy projects in Ukraine.
Why is this DFC loan significant for Ukraine’s energy sector?
It’s the largest DFC loan to Ukraine's energy sector since Russia's invasion, signaling major international support.
Who owns DTEK and what role do they play in Ukraine?
DTEK is owned by SCM Holdings, wholly controlled by Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man.
How much electricity can DTEK’s battery storage system supply?
DTEK's battery systems can store up to 400 megawatt hours, enough to power 600,000 households for two hours.
Which company partnered with DTEK to build the battery storage systems?
US-based Fluence partnered with DTEK to construct the battery storage facilities in Ukraine.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Banks provide $22 billion chip loan to Blackstone, Alphabet cloud venture, Bloomberg News reports

Banks provide $22 billion chip loan to Blackstone, Alphabet cloud venture, Bloomberg News reports

Image for Revolut says no direct demand received over alleged data breach

Revolut says no direct demand received over alleged data breach

Image for Stocks fall as Fed delivers hawkish rate hike

Stocks fall as Fed delivers hawkish rate hike

Image for Dollar rises after Fed hikes rates in bid to counter inflation

Dollar rises after Fed hikes rates in bid to counter inflation

Image for Large crowd demands justice for assassinated Malta journalist

Large crowd demands justice for assassinated Malta journalist

Image for BYD will eventually need three assembly plants, one battery factory in Europe, adviser says

BYD will eventually need three assembly plants, one battery factory in Europe, adviser says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for MMG hit with EU antitrust warning over nickel deal with Anglo American
MMG hit with EU antitrust warning over nickel deal with Anglo American
Image for France to extend targeted fuel aid measures until end of year
France to extend targeted fuel aid measures until end of year
Image for Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman
Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman
Image for RWE buys 3% more in M31, lifts its Amprion stake to about 58%
RWE buys 3% more in M31, lifts its Amprion stake to about 58%
Image for Sweden's centre-left opposition wins election, SVT says
Sweden's centre-left opposition wins election, SVT says
Image for Novartis halts ALS drug development after mid-stage trial failure
Novartis halts ALS drug development after mid-stage trial failure
Image for French seeks lifting of EU sanctions on billionaire after pressure by Azerbaijan, diplomats say
French seeks lifting of EU sanctions on billionaire after pressure by Azerbaijan, diplomats say
Image for Italy's Meloni says she aims to remain in office until end of term
Italy's Meloni says she aims to remain in office until end of term
Image for Italy's Meloni scraps road tax for most cars as election approaches
Italy's Meloni scraps road tax for most cars as election approaches
Image for Calls to slow AI benefit US sector leaders, says French finance minister
Calls to slow AI benefit US sector leaders, says French finance minister
Image for German economy minister calls for temporary VAT cut on fuel
German economy minister calls for temporary VAT cut on fuel
Image for EU's von der Leyen wants Canada to become bloc's first associate member
EU's von der Leyen wants Canada to become bloc's first associate member
View All Finance Posts