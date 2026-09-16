Banks Provide $22 Billion Loan to Blackstone, Alphabet for Crux AI Venture
Major Financial Backing for Crux AI Cloud Initiative
Consortium of Banks and Loan Details
Sept 16 (Reuters) - A group of 10 banks is providing a $22 billion chip loan to support Blackstone and Alphabet's new cloud venture Crux AI, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Key Stakeholders: Blackstone and Alphabet
Purpose of the Loan
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)