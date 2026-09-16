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Finance

Banks provide $22 billion chip loan to Blackstone, Alphabet cloud venture, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Banks Provide $22 Billion Loan to Blackstone, Alphabet for Crux AI Venture

Major Financial Backing for Crux AI Cloud Initiative

Consortium of Banks and Loan Details

Sept 16 (Reuters) - A group of 10 banks is providing a $22 billion chip loan to support Blackstone and Alphabet's new cloud venture Crux AI, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Key Stakeholders: Blackstone and Alphabet

Purpose of the Loan

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Key Takeaways

  • Crux AI (“Project Braid”) is a new Alphabet‑Blackstone cloud venture aimed at leasing Google’s TPU chips, backed by $5 billion in equity and now supported by a $22 billion chip‑financing loan from banks (news.bloomberglaw.com).
  • The size and structure of the loan — secured by AI chips — underscore the rising trend of using compute hardware as collateral in AI infrastructure financing (en.wikipedia.org).
  • This deal joins a wave of massive AI‑compute financing, including CoreWeave’s GPU‑backed loans and NVIDIA’s initiative to mobilize $500 billion with major financial partners to fund AI infrastructure build‑out (bloomberg.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the loan provided by the banks for the Crux AI venture?
The group of 10 banks is providing a $22 billion chip loan.
Which companies are involved in the new cloud venture Crux AI?
Blackstone and Alphabet are the companies behind the new cloud venture Crux AI.
Who reported the news about the $22 billion loan?
Bloomberg News reported the information, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
What is the purpose of the $22 billion loan?
The loan aims to support Blackstone and Alphabet's new cloud venture, Crux AI.

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