Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Production Expansion and Job Creation at Berlin Plant

Production Increase Details

June 25 (Reuters) - Tesla said on Thursday that production at its Berlin plant will rise by 20% to 7,500 vehicles per week from October this year.

Recruitment Plans

Tesla said the planned increase in production means it will recruit a further 1,000 employees.

Previous Capacity Announcements

The company already announced a capacity increase at the plant company in April to meet higher demand for the Model Y.

Battery Cell Production Investment

In May, it said it would increase its investment in battery cell production at the plant.

Overall Job Creation Impact

The three announcements mean that a total of 3,500 additional jobs will be created in the short and medium term for vehicle and battery manufacturing at the plant, the company said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Thomas Seythal and Friederike Heine)