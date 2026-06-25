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Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Production Expansion and Job Creation at Berlin Plant

Production Increase Details

June 25 (Reuters) - Tesla said on Thursday that production at its Berlin plant will rise by 20% to 7,500 vehicles per week from October this year.

Recruitment Plans

Tesla said the planned increase in production means it will recruit a further 1,000 employees.

Previous Capacity Announcements

The company already announced a capacity increase at the plant company in April to meet higher demand for the Model Y.

Battery Cell Production Investment

In May, it said it would increase its investment in battery cell production at the plant.

Overall Job Creation Impact

The three announcements mean that a total of 3,500 additional jobs will be created in the short and medium term for vehicle and battery manufacturing at the plant, the company said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Thomas Seythal and Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Berlin plant to increase output by 20% to ~7,500 vehicles/week from October (tesery.com)
  • Tesla to hire ~1,000 new employees by end of June and convert 500 temp workers to permanent to support ramp-up (reutersconnect.com)
  • Gigafactory Berlin has produced 750,000 vehicles since March 2022 and is investing ~$250M to expand local battery-cell output toward 18 GWh/year (finance.yahoo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Tesla increase production at its Berlin plant?
Tesla will raise production at its Berlin plant by 20% starting in October 2024.
How many vehicles per week will the Berlin facility produce after the increase?
The Berlin plant will produce 7,500 vehicles per week after the production ramp-up.
Who reported on Tesla's production ramp-up in Germany?
The news was reported by Christoph Steitz, written by Linda Pasquini, and edited by Thomas Seythal.

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